Sponge Wodumo Launches New Merch for Kids, Mzansi Divided

Sponge Wodumo, the infant child of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, now has a clothing brand of his own

The little fashionista's parents have launched hoodies and babywear that feature pictures of Spongebob Squarepants

Mzansi social media users have shared their thoughts about the venture and it seems many are not too impressed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s infant son has ‘launched’ some new merchandise. The hoodies rock a Spongebob Squarepants design and are available for order.

Babes Wodumo's child is now 'selling' clothing merchandise. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Many have now made peace with the fact that the couple speak through their baby boy and are selling items on his behalf:

However, what left some concerned was the possible copyright infringement due to using pictures of Spongebob.

@gert_leninja said:

“Bazoboshwa abantu. (People are going to get arrested.)"

@nikumimito said:

“How do I report this to @Nickelodeon?”

@theeladi said:

“She’s definitely trying to get sued.”

Others were still upset over Babes Wodumo’s comments about not having her child out of wedlock and made their thoughts clear in the comments section.

One Instagram user asked if the clothes could be worn by kids who were not born in wedlock while another social media users said that her child was not the target market at he was born out of marriage. Welp!

Babes Wodumo drags single mothers in strange video

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo recently shared a video online where she blasted women who had children out of wedlock.

Babes said that she was not interested in issues from single mothers:

“You see this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you, don't do that with me. I got married then I had a child so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me.”

While the video left many amused, others were left concerned about Babes' mental state while uttering such. The most odd thing about the clip was that she was dancing and looked under the influence, while she was talking.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za