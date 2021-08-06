Connie Ferguson Thanks Saffas for Showing Her Family Love Since Shona's Passing

Connie Ferguson has thanked South Africans for showing her and her family love since the passing of Shona Ferguson until his funeral

The loving father and husband succumbed to Covid-19 complications last week and was laid to rest on Wednesday, 4 August

Connie's peers in the entertainment space took to her comment section to comfort her again following her heartfelt post

Connie Ferguson took to social media to thank Mzansi for showing her and her family love since the news of her hubby's passing broke until his funeral

The Queen actress and producer's hubby Shona Ferguson succumbed to Covid-19 complications on 30 July and was laid to rest on Wednesday, 4 August.

Connie Ferguson has thanked Saffas for showing her family love since Shona's passing. Image: @connie_ferguson, @ali.ferguson

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to Instagram a day after Shona's funeral and penned a heartfelt message thanking South Africans for their support. In the lengthy post, the businesswoman said she had no words to show Mzansi how thankful she is of their support.

"My family and I appreciate you. God bless you all," said Connie, according to TshisaLIVE.

Mzansi celebs took to Connie's comment section to once again offer her support. Check out some of their comments below:

Minnie Dlamini said:

"We love you soooo much."

Moshe Ndiki wrote:

"Love you always mom, strength to you."

Carol Bouwer wrote:

"We love you and will continue to pray for you and the kids. May the angels stand ready to welcome your angel my heart."

Omuhle Gela said:

"Still praying for you mama, love you."

Precious The Planner added:

"May God’s favour be upon you and your family sis Connie, we are feeling your loss & pain. Sending you so much love and Shalom peace."

Alicia Ferguson promises to continue her late dad's legacy

In related news, Briefly News reported that Alicia Ferguson promised to continue her father's legacy. Shona Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday, 4 August in Johannesburg.

The Queen producer and actor's youngest daughter told mourners at the funeral that she will make her late pops proud. She expressed that Shona encouraged her to take bigger steps in life.

ZAlebs reported that Alicia said the Ferguson Films founder motivated her to go for all the things she wants in life.

"In the past I was a child who was very much in a shell. He opened that shell and let me barge out."

In her moving tribute, Alicia said Shona promised to always be by her side, "wherever he is, wherever I am." She also promised:

"I will always carry on his legacy and I will make him and my family proud."

