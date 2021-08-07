40 feared dead as boat carrying migrants capsizes off the coast of Africa

Tragic news has broken that a boat carrying 50 migrants capsized off the coast of Africa

It was en route to Spain's Canary Islands when the accident took place and at least 40 people are feared dead

10 survivors were rescued by fishermen in the area, the number of migrants to the Canary Islands has increased dramatically

Approximately 40 migrants are feared dead after a boat believed to be carrying 50 people capsized off the coast of Western Sahara.

The boat was en route to the Canary Islands, which is under Spanish control after leaving from Western Sahara.

Ten people were rescued by fishermen according to the SABC. The area in question where the boats set off from is disputed by the Morrocan government.

The Polisario Front seeks to create an independent nation there. Migrant deaths are common in the area according to Rifnote.

Between 1 January and 31 July, at least 7 531 people have moved to the Canary Islands from West Africa. Dhaka Tribune reported that this is a 136% increase according to the Spanish government's figures.

