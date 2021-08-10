Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial, which was set to be heard on Tuesday, 10 August, has been postponed

Judge Piet Koen has postponed the matter until 9 and 10 September and has given Zuma's legal representation time to submit his medical report

The National Prosecuting Authority has also been given the opportunity to appoint a medical doctor to assess Zuma's fitness to stand trial

PIETERMARITZBURG - Reports state that a South African National Defence Force doctor says former president Jacob Zuma sustained a severe injury and now requires extensive medical attention and six months of care to recover.

According to News24, Brigadier General Dr Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa updated prison officials as well as the National Prosecuting Authority about Zuma's health condition.

Former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial has been postponed due to his ill health. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

The NPA is said to be not satisfied with Mdutywa's submissions as they have huge implications on Zuma's arms deal corruption trial.

Zuma's arms deal trial postponed until 9 September

Judge Piet Koen ruled on Tuesday that Zuma's arms deal corruption will be postponed until 9 and 10 September after his legal representatives argued that he is of ill health.

Koen stated that Zuma's legal team has until 20 August to submit Zuma's full medical report. This is despite Advocate Dali Mpofu arguing that Zuma's medical condition was confidential, even to his legal team.

Judge Koen also stated that the NPA may also appoint a medical doctor of their choice to examine and assess Zuma's health. The doctor may also assess whether or not Zuma is fit to stand trial and may also give testimony as a state witness.

Zuma's family says he is not doing well in hospital

According to IOL, a close family member of Zuma's says that Zuma's health is not great and that the former president is not responding well to the treatments in hospital.

“I have not seen the old man, but from what I’ve heard from the elders, he is not doing well. This is expected. It’s excruciatingly difficult for him and everyone else," said Zuma's relative.

The family member added that the JG Zuma Foundation would hopefully issue a statement on Tuesday.

Pro-Zuma protest called off after reports of Jacob Zuma's non-appearance at PMB High Court for arms deal trial

Briefly News recently reported that after reports stated that former president Jacob Zuma would not be appearing at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his long-anticipated arms deal corruption trial, his supporters have called off planned demonstrations outside the courthouse.

According to a report by News24, the #FreeJacobZuma movement stated that it would wait for the resumption of Zuma's hearing to move forward with their planned peaceful protest.

The movement stated they would mobilise at a later date upon Zuma appearing physically in court. The campaign also stated that Zuma's hearing being postponed would not affect other planned protests in other parts of the country.

They also stated that they would gather in support of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is set to make a court appearance on Wednesday at the Bloemfontein High Court for his asbestos tender corruption trial.

Source: Briefly.co.za