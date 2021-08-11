Boss babes Bonang Matheba and Pearl Thusi have both received a nomination for a notable international award

The African Choice Awards announced on their social media page that Bonang and Pearl are both in the race for Female Personality of the Year

Having both done their bit to receive such a nomination, it would be a proud moment for either Bonang or Pearl to walk away with the accolade

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi queens Bonang Matheba and Pearl Thusi have both been nominated for a lit international award and we aren’t even surprised.

Bonang Matheba & Pearl Thusi have both been nominated for an African Choice Awards under the Female Personality of the Year category. Image: @bonang and @pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, the African Choice Awards dropped their nominees, revealing that Bonang and Pearl have both been nominated for Female Personality of the Year.

African Choice Awards posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Both Bonang and Pearl are fiercely independent women who inspire far and wide, Bonang with her business moves and Pearl bagging some notable roles. Both of them have earned their place in this nominee board.

It will be a proud moment for Mzansi if either one of these amazing women walks away with the award. Gurls, we are rooting for you!

Pearl Thusi’s got herself a man and he’s apparently husband material

In other exciting news, word has it that Pearl Thusi has a new man and she is ready to take the next step, already! Pearl has done a great job at keeping this on the DL, reported Briefly News.

According to reports made by Sunday World, Pearl is in a relationship with businessman Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett. It is said that the relationship was leaked after Pearl had to explain her situation when filing to adopt a relative’s child.

Pearl has yet to confirm the relationship, however, the court papers apparently revealed that Pearl and Shaun are planning on starting a family of their own once they say their 'I do’s.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za