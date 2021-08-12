Ubuntu: Amapiano Awards to Raise Funds for Mpura and Killer Kau’s Funeral

The organisation behind the Amapiano Awards is looking into raising funds to cover the funerals of Mpura and Killer Kau

According to a statement, the Awards organisation will also be investigating initiatives to insure artists while travelling to gigs

The founder of the organisation said that it was important for the families of Amapiano artists to be financially secure should anything happen to their breadwinners

The newly-established Amapiano Awards have issued a statement about raising funds for the funerals of Mpura and Killer Kau.

The Amapiano awards will be raising money for the funerals of Mpura and Killer Kau. Image: @mpurapudi @killerkausa

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLive, the organisation said it was in communication with companies to help with the fundraising. They hope to also help other artists in future with funeral cover and travel insurance.

The publication reported that the founder of the awards, Famida 'Faye' Omar, said families of artists deserve to be free of financial burdens when their loved ones pass on.

Mpura and Killer Kau: Police launch investigation into fatal accident

Briefly News reported that the police have opened an investigation into the deaths of Mpura, Killer Kau and four others. They are allegedly looking into culpable homicide after the fatal car accident that took place in Marikana.

It was reported that Department of Transport, Roads and Community Safety spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi confirmed that six people lost their lives in a head-on collision in Rustenburg.

“An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the accident. We are again appealing to people to adhere to the regulations as most accidents happen way past curfew time.”

Updated reports of the tragic incident have revealed that two cars were involved and only one person survived in the vehicle that was carrying Mpura and Killer Kau.

Killer Kau: SA shows love to late artist with emotional vigil outside his home

Killer Kau was honoured with a night vigil outside his home. Hundreds of people gathered to honour the fallen star and sang some of his catchy hits while waving their cellphones in the night sky. Others even carried posters bearing messages for the late musician.

A video of the event was shared online and left many feeling emotional over the loss. Twitter user @NkanyeziKhubeka shared the video online along with the caption:

“Killer Kau’s home right now.”

