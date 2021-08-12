Businessman Inspires SA After Sharing Pic of His Childhood Home: #BlackSuccess

Tshepo Mohlala has left Mzansi inspired after sharing a picture of his childhood home

The successful clothing designer has not always had it easy but is encouraging South Africans to keep pushing and even shared some sound advice

Social media users headed to the comments section and shared their reactions to the touching post

Fashion entrepreneur Tshepo Mohlala has inspired South Africans after heading online to share a pic of his childhood home. The successful businessman now has famous clientele, including DJ Black Coffee, but the road to riches has clearly not been an easy one.

Businessman Tshepo Mohlala has inspired Mzansi with his humble beginnings. Images: @tshepojeans/Twitter

, the founder of Tshepo Jeans shared parts of his upbringing in Watville.

"Little Tshepo always daydreaming about the future... Bumped into this image of my childhood home. No matter who you are, where you are remember this. Big things start small," he captioned the touching post in part.

The designer created a striking moment after sharing an image of his humble rural home alongside images of his now world-famous storefront. Tshepo has clearly come a long way since childhood but has never forgotten his roots.

Locals took to the comments section to commend Tshepo for rising above his situation and finding success. DJ Black Coffee even came through in the comments section!

Check out some of the cool reactions below:

@RealBlackCoffee said:

"King."

@Jason31094903 said:

"I'm just a young kid from the hood that's really into clothing with no way to make it in but Abuti Tshepo you've given me hope that one day I'll make it through from seeing my inspiration's background, more love."

@MamaneMakgana said:

"I thought @TshepoJeans you were brought up ko Tsakane... keep flying the east flag high we are proud of you."

@shane_tshepo said:

"Wattville is really representing Tshepo Jeans, bearded and kasi fresh clothing."

@tshepomabelane said:

"Salute bitso God is good all the time, God is good... I dig you big time Bru."

37-Year-old man explains how he landed sweet US business deal from his bedroom

In more inspiring business news, Briefly News previously reported that a 37-year-old man, Olusina Daodu, has disclosed that he got his big-time partnership with an entertainment company in America that changed his life from nothing to something right from his bedroom.

Olusina, who is the managing director of a travel agency, 1860 Travels, narrated his grass to grace experience to Briefly News via a telephone call with our regional correspondent, Adeoye Adewunmi.

How it all started

He said that he joined his friend's brother’s travel agency immediately after university in order to earn a living and years after he started his own, having garnered experience needed to triumph in the business.

Daodu noted that he started his travel consulting business without having a physical office until the turnaround deal with the entertainment company came and started having branches in most states across the country.

What the new deal brings

Olusina explained that the deal was to provide travel support services to the Nigerian artistes that the entertainment company is working with.

He, therefore, expressed his heartfelt thanks to God for such an opportunity which not many people had.

He narrated:

“When I left school, I joined my friend in supporting his brother and then, his brother was just starting up a travel agency. He was into visa consulting, trip consulting, travels, ticket booking and all what not.

“And not too long, my friend travelled and then I was the one left and so I became the personal assistant to the owner of the agency.

Olusina spoke further about how he continued in business:

“So, we have been working together and then I garnered experience. And it got to a point where I knew that I could also do things on my own.

“And when it got to the time that I had to go, and then I was just doing only consultancy and I didn’t even have an office. I was just working from home and it was just about the experience and what I had to offer.

On how the big breakthrough came, he said:

“It was in the process we had a bigger turnaround which led to us to opening offices in different parts of the country after we had a partnership with an entertainment agency in the United States of America and we started supporting their artistes with travel needs in the area of providing support services to some notable Nigerian artistes.

"Ever since then, I would say and I am thankful to God and thankful to all those who supported us in making this feat happened."

