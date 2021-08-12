Zodwa Wabantu Out on Bail After Arrest for Allegedly Breaking Lockdown Rules

Controversial media personality Zodwa Wabantu has been released on bail following her dramatic arrest earlier this week

The exotic dancer and reality TV star appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 12 August

She was nabbed by cops while on the road at 3am a few days ago for allegedly breaking Covid-19 lockdown restrictions set out by the Mzansi government

Zodwa Wabantu has been granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. The media personality was arrested earlier this week for allegedly flouting Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The exotic dancer appeared in court this Thursday, 12 August. According to media reports, Zodwa refused to be interviewed after she was released on bail. The star only said she was at her lowest.

Zodwa Wabantu has been granted bail.

Source: Instagram

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, Zodwa Wabantu can been seen being whisked away from reporters who were taking pictures and videos of her. A journalist at The Citizen captioned her video:

"#ZodwaWabantu (Zodwa Libram) leaving Randburg Magistrate's Court a few moments ago. She is out on a bail. Libram denied requests for an interview, saying she's at her lowest."

Zodwa Wabantu shares hectic video online following arrest

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu was apprehended by the police over the weekend after allegedly flouting lockdown regulations. According to reports, Zodwa Wabantu got arrested at 3am for breaking Covid-19 curfew rules.

According to the media personality’s Instagram post, the officers who detained her allegedly did not want to see her work permit but were more interested in her paying a R5 000 fine.

In the footage, the dancer could be seen arguing with the cops as she explained that she was twerking all night and it was essential work. The starlet went on to share a picture of her notice of rights online, and it revealed that she was indeed arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Her arrest garnered a lot of attention on social media as peeps weighed in with their thoughts. Many were amused that her work was deemed essential while others were concerned about the treatment she received from the police.

Source: Briefly.co.za