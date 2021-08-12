The Economic Freedom Fighters party is appealing Acting Judge Cassim Sardiwalla's ruling that was handed down last month

The party still argues that unsealing President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements is in the public interest

The party also argues that keeping the documents sealed infringes on the right to vote for South Africans

The Economic Freedom Fighters political party has not given up its bid to have President Cyril Ramaphosa's banks statements related to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign unsealed.

The party has filed papers at the Pretoria High Court to challenge Acting Judge Cassim Sardiwalla's previous judgment. Sardiwalla ruled that the EFF has no justifiable reason to have the CR17 bank statements unsealed, according to a report by the Mail & Guardian.

The EFF is challenging the Pretoria High Court's ruling to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa's C17 bank statements sealed. Images: Mike Hutchings and Phill Magakoe

Sardiwalla also stated that the EFF had not proven that the public disclosure of the CR17 bank statements was in fact in the public interest and found that releasing these bank statements publicly could harm the parties linked to the CR17 campaign and put them in personal danger.

The EFF is challenging the High Court's ruling, says judge was mistaken

According to News24, the EFF's legal representation is arguing that Sardiwalla was mistaken in finding that the party had failed to establish it had any right to access the information contained in the bank statements.

The party also argues that releasing the bank statements is in the public interest and is closely related to South African's right to vote.

"The sealed records are fundamental for our democracy, specifically related to the right to vote. The overwhelming public interest favours the unsealing," they argue.

Julius Malema says EFF will appeal High Court's CR17 bank statements ruling

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), said the party intends to challenge the Pretoria High Court's decision to dismiss its bid to have the CR17 campaign bank statements made public.

The court issued its decision on Tuesday, finding that the EFF had failed to establish any public or private good that would be served by public disclosure, according to a report by EWN.

Speaking on KhayaFM on Tuesday, Malema stated that they can't withdraw on the CR17 issue, expressing a determination to go to the Constitutional Court if necessary.

The EFF had argued that unsealing Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements was in the public interest. The judge disagreed with that notion and stated that the EFF's application could be public curiosity.

