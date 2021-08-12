Zodwa Wabantu Hilariously Removes Makeup in Funny Video: "This Is Rubbish"

Bubbly media personality Zodwa Wabantu took to social media recently to share a video of herself hilariously removing makeup

The opinionated reality TV star claimed she couldn't even touch her face when it was still covered in makeup

The popular exotic dancer subtly slammed people who use make-up and then claim that they are beautiful

Zodwa Wabantu doesn't like using make-up on her face. The media personality posted a hilarious clip of herself removing her thick makeup.

The exotic dancer hilariously claimed that she couldn't even touch her face when she still had the beauty enhancing product on her face. She captioned her video:

"On the ugly side of being Zodwa Wabantu. I love you my people."

Zodwa Wabantu hilariously removed make up in a video she posted online. Image: @zodwalibram

In the actual video she posted on Instagram recently, the opinionated exotic dancer referred to makeup as rubbish. Zodwa Wabantu further said:

"No ways, my people. I can't even touch my face. Look, look and you claim to be beautiful. This is rubbish."

Some of her fans agreed with Wabantu. Check out what some of her followers had to say below:

dreamforexinvestment said:

"Yeeeesssss girl udoti."

mahle18 wrote:

"Hey iyangcolisa lento. And bayalufaka udaka. Mina I don't get it, layers and layers of udaka."

liqhayiyanghona added:

"I love you too, you are beautiful."

Zodwa Wabantu granted bail following arrest for breaking curfew rules

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has been granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. The media personality was arrested earlier this week for allegedly flouting Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The exotic dancer appeared in court this Thursday, 12 August. According to media reports, Zodwa refused to be interviewed after she was released on bail. The star only said she was at her lowest.

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, Zodwa Wabantu can been seen being whisked away from reporters who were taking pictures and videos of her. A journalist at The Citizen captioned her video:

"#ZodwaWabantu (Zodwa Libram) leaving Randburg Magistrates Court a few moments ago. She is out on a bail. Libram denied requests for an interview, saying she's at her lowest."

Source: Briefly.co.za