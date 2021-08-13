Sizakele Khumalo: Jacob Zuma’s Wife Struggling to Come to Terms with Arrest

The wife of Jacob Zuma, Sizakele Khumalo, is still struggling to come to terms with the recent arrest of the former president

Khumalo is said to have asked the authorities to please bring her husband, Zuma, in good health as he is serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court

This news reached the public through ANC MPL Vusi Dube, who said he is also hurt after speaking to Makhumalo during a prayer meeting in Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma’s wife, Sizakele Khumalo, has broken her silence over the arrest of the veteran politician. Makhumalo says she hopes her husband will come back from prison in good health and in one piece.

This was revealed by Pastor Vusi Dube, who is the ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature and one of and Zuma’s loyalists.

According to the Sunday World, Dube says Khumalo is still struggling to come to terms with Msholozi’s incarceration. Zuma was handed a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

The sentence came after he was found guilty of not respecting due process by not appearing at the Commission into State Capture.

Jacob Zuma’s wife Sizakale hopes her husband will come back in good health. Image: @NicBothma/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Dube speaks on Sizakele Khumalo’s struggle with Jacob Zuma’s arrest

The Johannesburg-based publication indicates that Dube revealed the news on Thursday during a prayer ceremony organised by the ANC Women’s League together with religious formations in KwaZulu-Natal in the village of KwaNxamalala. Dube said:

“I was torn apart when Umam MaKhumalo (Zuma’s wife) poured her heart out and told us what she said to the people who had come to fetch her husband. ‘Nisize ningibuyisele yena ephila’ (Please bring back my husband in one piece). I was moved by these words.

"What is being done to an elder statesman who fought for our emancipation is inhumane. We will continuously pray until he’s freed. Out of this negativity, we will rebuild the ANC again.”

At the same time, current president Cyril Ramaphosa played down remarks that Msholozi was behind the recent unrest and looting sprees. News24 reports that Ramaphosa was speaking to the Zondo Commission and said:

"It is a proposition and not unreasonable. And may I add, it is part of the investigation that is underway because all these things need to be gone into, and as Mr (Paul) Pretorius correctly says, it's about the security of the people of our country.

"There was a lapse, and we now need to investigate, and we need to find out how it happened and how it manifested itself from a certain beginning right up until what happened in July."

Former president's medical team to finalise health record

In a related report, Briefly News understands that Zuma’s doctors will finalise a record on his health within the next 14 days, which will determine the progress of his case in the High Court.

A news report by TimesLive stated that Koen gave Zuma's team until 20 August to file the medical report. Both Zuma's doctors and the state's experts could be called to testify if there is a dispute.

Among the long list of allegations is that the former president received an annual kickback amounting to half a million rand paid through his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik.

It has been established that this was in exchange for shielding Thales from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

Source: Briefly.co.za