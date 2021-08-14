Maphorisa Calls Out Peeps Profiting off Friends’ Deaths: “Respect the Boys”

South African media personality DJ Maphorisa took to social media to call out people who were using the deaths of Mpura and Killer Kau for personal gain

A handful of promoters have be4en organising parties as tributes to the fallen Amapiano artists and have been charging people to attend

Mzansi social media users weighed in on the unfortunate trend, sharing their thoughts on the controversial matter

Maphorisa is not impressed by how some unscrupulous individuals are using the deaths of Mpura and Killer Kau for financial gain and clout. Although the Amapiano producer did not specifically name anyone, he slammed peeps who were participating in such activities.

Taking to Twitter, Phori posted:

“But this thing of tribute show everywhere doesn’t look right n its not making sense, lets not be desperate n be greedy respect the boys please.”

His statement drew a lot of comments from social media users who felt equally strongly about the subject.

@just_jay99 said:

“Mara akere bare the contributions are going to the families, I see nothing wrong if all the monies will be towards the respectful families besides these superstars were loved by the whole country chief...”

@fortunemash said:

“Eish yeah...you also don't even know which one to attend . They just have to be one as a whole and finish everything together with peace.”

@forbes_sindane said:

“Well abnormal things are now normal in Southy. And unfortunately most of this abnormal things are promoted by you guys at the top and thy descend down here. So its pointless! You guys need to discipline each other from the top there first. Imagine using someone’s death to market.”

Maphorisa has questions about mysterious new Amapiano Awards

In other Phori news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa had more questions than answers regarding the newly-announced Amapiano awards.

The awards seemingly appeared out of nowhere and nobody knew who was behind them. Taking to social media, Phori asked:

“Who created SA Amapiano awards?”

Some thought that Phori was hating because he didn’t think of the idea himself while others were just as curious as he was.

