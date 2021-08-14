R5m for ‘Unlawful Arrest’: ANC Member Wants Justice From Cele and Sitole

ANC member Sizwe Nyambi is demanding R5 million in compensation for what he terms 'unlawful arrest'

He was taken into custody while making his way to Durban from Johannesburg to support former president Jacob Zuma

His legal team argue that he had been arrested even though he had not committed any crimes

ANC member Sizwe Nyambi has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole of unlawful arrest.

He is demanding that he be awarded R5 million in compensation and has given a deadline of 30 days according to News24.

Sizwe Nyambi has received support from former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma. Photo credit: @Sizwe Nyambi

Nyambi was taken into custody on Sunday while he was in the process of travelling to Durban from Johannesburg to support former president Jacob Zuma according to The South African.

He is a staunch Zuma supporter. Nyambi's legal team has revealed that he was charged with "incitement to commit public violence".

His legal team argue that he had not committed a crime at the crime of his arrest and accused the police of acting with malice.

Duduzile defends man who was allegedly arrested for transporting pro-Zuma shirts

Duduzile Zuma continues to rally support for her incriminated father, former President Jacob Zuma. She has publicly stated her backing of a pro-Zuma supporter who'd been arrested for transporting protest T-shirts.

ANC member Sizwe Nyambi was arrested in Johannesburg for carrying the "Wenzeni UZuma" T-shirts meant to be taken to Zuma's court hearing in KZN.

Heading online, @DZumaSambudla shared this reaction to the news:

"We See You Cde Sizwe Nyambi!!! THEY Are No Longer Hiding… Ayikhale."

Pro-Zuma protest called off after reports of Jacob Zuma's non-appearance

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that after reports stated that former president Jacob Zuma would not be appearing at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his long-anticipated arms deal corruption trial, his supporters have called off planned demonstrations outside the courthouse.

According to a report by News24, the #FreeJacobZuma movement stated that it would wait for the resumption of Zuma's hearing to move forward with their planned peaceful protest.

The movement stated they would mobilise at a later date upon Zuma appearing physically in court. The campaign also stated that Zuma's hearing being postponed would not affect other planned protests in other parts of the country.

