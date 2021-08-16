Lol: Ndlozi Shares Photoshopped Pic of Mbalula in a Bath Towel, SA in Stitches

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has struck again, this time taking an opportunity to make fun of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

The shady politician shared a photoshopped pic of Mbalula in a bath towel and slippers

South Africans were certainly left entertained and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi once again has social media buzzing after heading online to share a hilariously photoshopped pic of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. It seems the minister was caught in a tough spot as he stands on the stoep in a pink bath towel and slippers.

Although it's not clear who photoshopped the image, @MbuyiseniNdlozi could not resist temptation and headed online to shade Mbalula.

"Bathong," he captioned the post with a laughing face emoji.

Local social media users comically wondered why 'Sis Fikile' was out standing on her stoep without any clothing, especially given Mzansi's cold weather. Others through some serious shade at Mbalula's skinny legs.

Check out some of the funny comments below:

@MichaelSekete1 said:

"Yhooooo!!!!!"

@LebartyS said:

"Dintsang ka Mbalula... skinny legs."

@MrSouthAfrica1 said:

"Can someone please get him his dress?"

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"Stop making fun of Mbalula."

@Tmen31831880 said:

"Mother of the Nation!!"

@Kat_Maps25 said:

"Haha Sestere."

@cab_delivery said:

"Politics are really messing with your mind. What do you want to achieve with this?"

@StephenTatenda said:

"Next, they will be on their way to Spar. Dressed as they are."

@BossruuRuphus said:

"He will block you as if ke celebrity this one."

Ndlozi shades Ramaphosa over 'crusty' complexion, Mzansi has mixed reactions

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi can't help throwing a little criticism at President Cyril Ramaphosa, this time commenting on the ageing politician's very dry complexion. The shady EFF leader humorously remarked that Mr President might be using too much baby powder in his skincare regime.

Heading online, @MbuyiseniNdlozi shared the cheeky statement:

"Ranko has taken this thing of Johnson & Johnson too far! Baby powder [sic] for what now?" he captioned the misspelt post.

While some social media users found the tweet absolutely hilarious, others felt it was super wrong to make fun of an elder. Still, others had a little advice to share with Ndlozi on the difference between 'powder' and his incorrectly spelt 'power'.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mbarara1 said:

"The jokes write themselves ko CR17."

@kulanicool said:

"If Julius says he likes baby powder you will delete this tweet."

@KgomotsoTlhapan said:

"We don't make such jokes about the President, we may not agree with him on a number of things but he is an elder ke mogolo he deserves respect. Bagolo ba tlotliwa respect goes a long way."

@Ngubophumlan said:

"You were rushing to tweet. Even tweeted "POWER" instead of "POWDER"."

@NtlatlapaBokang said:

"Wena go wash your hair before spewing nonsense about CR."

@g_mabotjas said:

"Lol insulting him because he doesn't give you attention like Zuma... We see you."

