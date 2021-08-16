Cassper Nyovest was smiling hard when he saw a clip of a man proposing to his lady while one of his songs was playing

Sharing the clip, Cassper let his people know just how lit he thinks this proposal is and how grateful he is that his song was part of it

Fans saw the cuteness in the proposal and why Cassper shared it, however, some were not so sure the lady felt the same way

South African artist Cassper Nyovest felt all the feels when he saw a clip of a man getting his knee dirty to one of his songs, Siyathandana. Cass is a secret romantic, and this got him good.

Cassper Nyovest found it pretty cool that a guy proposed to his lady while one of his songs were playing. Image: @casspernyovest.

Taking to social media to share the sweet clip, Cassper commented on how awesome this proposal was and how grateful he is to have been a part of it in some way.

Cassper is all for love and this really seemed to have made his day.

Cassper posted:

“Wow this dude proposed to my song? Congrats to the couple. This why we make love songs. Wish them all the best.”

Seeing Cassper’s post, peeps took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Well, some found the proposal hella cute, others thought it was a little tacky.

@3steps_sa is not sure the lady was feeling it, lol:

“It's like she was hesitant tho, why did she take so long? Ay ladies sometimes.”

@kidart_rsa loved the proposal:

“❤️ That's the vibe!!!”

@sqova_axethechopper feels Cass has every right to be proud:

“Wow Mr Cass people are getting married to your songs it's serious now you must pull up your socks, not much.”

@pholoso_motlhabedi is living for this proposal:

“A way to propose indeed.”

Cassper Nyovest becomes most-Googled Mzansi celebrity

Cassper Nyovest Is officially the most Googled celebrity in South African according to new data released. In fact, he is the most popular celebrity on the platform for the last 15 years.

The search engine released their most searched for topics in celebration of their 15th birthday.

Taking to social media to react to the news, Cassper did not celebrate but rather encouraged people to keep talking about him as it made him money.

He posted:

“This is what I was talking about in the interview yesterday. Most searched South African in the past decade, Cassper Nyovest. Keep my name in your mouth please. Whether it's good or bad, just keep talking about me. I'll find a way to cash in and make it lucrative for me.”

