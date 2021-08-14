Levels: Cassper Nyovest Becomes Most Googled Celebrity in Mzansi

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest has been revealed to be the most Googled South African celebrity in the last 15 years

This is according to data that was released by the popular search engine in celebration of their 15th anniversary

The local media personality responded to the news by encouraging both his fans and haters to talk about him more

Cassper Nyovest Is officially the most Googled celebrity in South African according to new data released. In fact he is the most popular celebrity on the platform for the last 15 years.

Cassper Nyovest is the most Googled celeb in South Africa.

Source: Instagram

The search engine released their most searched for topics in celebration of their 15th birthday.

Taking to social media to react to the news, Cassper did not celebrate but rather encouraged people to keep talking about him as it made him money.

He posted:

“This is what I was talking about in the interview yesterday. Most searched South African in the past decade, Cassper Nyovest. Keep my name in your mouth please. Whether it's good or bad, just keep talking about me. I'll find a way to cash in and make it lucrative for me.”

The rapper has been in the news a lot lately especially since announcing that he was taking over AKA’s show.

Cassper Nyovest spills tea on ‘The Braai Show’ deal: “They approached me saying here’s an opportunity”

Cassper Nyovest has come forward to address The Braai Show drama. Every story has multiple sides, and Cass was just telling his truth.

Sitting down with YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, The Banques And Venom Show, Cassper told his side of the story.

Admitting, in a roundabout way, that he knew AKA created the concept, Cass explained how the show approached him to host the second season.

Cassper was not happy with the offer, however, he made a deal that allowed him to use the platform to promote his brands.

AKA pulls lawyer card on SABC to halt 'The Braai Show'

However, AKA has responded with his own statement about the show.

Briefly News reported that AKA, through lawyers, issued a demand for the SABC to halt production of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest.

According to the letter shared by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, T-Effect, AKA’s management, through their legal representation Tailor Made Solutions, have served the broadcaster with a legal letter demanding that they cease scheduled airing of the show.

