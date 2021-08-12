AKA Pulls Lawyer Card on SABC Over ‘The Braai Show’ Drama

South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has set out his lawyers on to the SABC over the proposed takeover of his show by rival Cassper Nyovest

The SABC has moved ahead to replace AKA with Cassper as the host of the popular show, but AKA is resisting the move

According to the letters sent by the rapper's lawyers, he is demanding that production of the show be stopped

AKA has, through lawyers, issued a demand for the SABC to halt production of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest.

AKA has ordered the SABC to stop production of 'The Braai Show' with Cassper.

Source: Twitter

According to the letter shared by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, T-Effect, AKA’s management, through their legal representation Tailor Made Solutions, have served the broadcaster with a legal letter demanding that they cease scheduled airing of the show.

This has prompted the SABC to halt production of the show while attempting to iron out the bad blood.

Mphela further reported that production of #TheBraaiShowWithCass has stopped.

“The halt started on July 24th. SABC maintained the show will air in Sept but today they were served with an injunction demand over the issue of IP ownership.”

The drama started after AKA made it clear that he was not informed about Cassper replacing him as host of the show. AKA reportedly has a 50% share in the show.

Mzansi social media users weighed in with their thoughts.

@kguagelo_23 said:

“This is what happens when you steal someone's idea when he's at his lowest.”

@kholofelo_r said:

“Ahhh not another thing ruining my boy Cassper’s day.”

@chrisexcel102 said:

“SABC should just named the show "Shisa nyama with Cassper" baphume Kuma law suit.”

@seh_clements said:

“SABC thought they could take AKA's show and get away with it ? They have another thing coming.”

@sk_bliss said:

“I think this is a good move by AKA and I gather that this has got nothing to do with Cass but Cakemedia. Wrong me if I'm correct.”

Cassper Nyovest spills tea on The Braai Show deal: “They approached me saying here’s an opportunity”

Briefly News had reported that Cassper Nyovest came forward to address The Braai Show drama. Every story has multiple sides, and Cass was just telling his truth.

Sitting down with YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, The Banques And Venom Show, Cassper told his side of the story.

Admitting, in a roundabout way, that he knew AKA created the concept, Cass explained how the show approached him to host the second season. Cassper was not happy with the offer, however, he made a deal that allowed him to use the platform to promote his brands.

