SABC Refutes Reports About Somizi's Return to Metro FM Amid Abuse Allegations

The SABC has denied recent media reports claiming that Somizi would return to Metro FM this Monday, 16 August

According to Phil Mphela, the channel's Gugu Ntuli confirmed that the popular media personality is still on a break

Somizi recently told his fans that he would be back on Metro FM on Monday after taking a personal break

The SABC has refuted weekend reports saying that Somizi will be back on Metro FM this Monday, 16 August after he took a break recently. The larger-than-life media personality decided to take some time off from the station after his estranged hubby, Mohale Motaung, alleged that the star abused him.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela spoke to the public broadcaster a few days ago about Somizi's alleged return to the national radio station.

Gugu Ntuli, SABC's Group Executive for Corporate Affairs & Marketing, refuted the reports. According to Phil's Twitter post, Gugu commented:

"The SABC can confirm that Mr Somizi Mhlongo is still on a break."

Tweeps took to Phil's comment section to share their views on his post. Check out what they had to say below:

@MoreSidwell wrote:

"These days you don't need to be reckless about your career to lose it... you need a relationship."

@Khodie_M said:

"Soo weird... He had it on his Insta Stories that he is back on Monday..."

@Mdleleni added:

"Hope he will be back after the break."

Somizi tells fans he's heading back to Metro FM after personal break

In related news, Briefly News reported that fans of Somizi Mhlongo were eager for him to return to Metro FM. He had taken some time off after allegations that his relationship with his estranged husband Mohale Motaung was less than happy.

Somizi shared a story on Instagram that he would be returning to the radio station on Monday in time for him to host #AskAMan.

Fans were not sure when or even if Somizi would return after he had been dropped by a number of labels such a Bathu and Idols after details of his home life were allegedly revealed.

