Somizi Heads Back to Metro FM After Taking a Personal Break

Somizi has told fans that he would be back on Metro FM after taking a break following explosive revelations about his private life

He posted a story on his Instagram page telling fans not to worry and he would be back in the studio on Monday

Fans were worried that Somizi might not return to the radio after a number of he was dropped by a number of backers

Fans of Somizi Mhlongo were eager for him to return to Metro FM. He had taken some time off after allegations that his relationship with his estranged husband Mohale Motaung was less than happy.

Somizi shared a story on Instagram that he would be returning to the radio on Monday in time for him to host #AskAMan.

Fans were not sure when or even if Somizi would return after he had been dropped by a number of labels such a Bathu and Idols after details of his home life were allegedly revealed.

Fans are delighted that Somizi will be back on the radio.

Source: Instagram

Bathu kicks Somizi to the curb, Mzansi shares thoughts

Bathu footwear is the latest company to distance themselves from Somizi in the wake of the allegations pitted against him by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

According to the City Press, Somizi met up with the heads of the sneakers brand and they decided that he should rather not attend the opening of their 28th store at Gateway Mall in KZN.

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the developments. Some have assumed that DJ Tira officially replaced Somizi as the ambassador because he was present at the recent launch.

Mzansi shows love to Mohale amid abuse allegations

In similar news, Briefly News reported that South African social media users have shown love to Mohale Motaung after he opened up about his alleged abusive relationship with Somizi Mhlongo. Most of the people who took to the media personality's timeline said they believed his story. Somizi was reportedly abusive in the early stages of their relationship.

Tweeps took to Mohale Motaung's timeline on Twitter to share their thoughts on the abuse he suffered allegedly at the hands of his hubby and larger-than-life media personality Somizi.

Check out some of the comments below:

@thabomaredi wrote: "Hee Sana, if it’s true what Somizi did to you jonga you deserve everything he owns!! You must get half of his estate!! I will get you the most powerful attorney if you don’t have one!!"

@Lorshy2 said: "I believe you Mohale. Sorry for the pain and suffering you endured. Get the right lawyers. It can’t be business as usual."

