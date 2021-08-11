Eish: Bathu Kicks Somizi to the Curb, Mzansi Shares Thoughts

Somizi Mhlongo is losing endorsements left, right and centre following the allegations of abuse from Mohale Motaung

According to reports, Bathu footwear has become the latest brand to distance themselves from the media personality

Mzansi social media users are sharing their thoughts about the demise of the partnership and many feel it's for the best

Bathu footwear is the latest company to distance themselves from Somizi in the wake of the allegations pitted against him by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

Bathu have distanced themselves from Somizi. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

According to the City Press, Somizi met up with the heads of the sneakers brand and they decided that he should rather not attend the opening of their 28th store at Gateway Mall in KZN.

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the developments. Some have assumed that DJ Tira officially replaced Somizi as the ambassador because he was present at the recent launch. Check out some of the reactions:

@fusimatetelane said:

“Is #Somizi still associated with Bathu???”

@kgadi_za said:

“Somizi made Bathu into the brand it is today.”

@llunga18 said:

“@bathu_sa must not associate themselves with an abuser. They have been doing well in the market so they should let Somizi taint their image. We want to see their brand expanding internationally.”

Mzansi shows love to Mohale amid abuse allegations

In similar news, Briefly News reported that South African social media users have showed love to Mohale Motaung after he opened up about his alleged abusive relationship with Somizi Mhlongo. Most of the people who took to the media personality's timeline said they believed his story. Somizi was reportedly abusive in the early stages of their relationship.

Tweeps took to Mohale Motaung's timeline on Twitter to share their thoughts on abuse he suffered allegedly at the hands of his hubby and larger-than-life media personality Somizi.

Check out some of the comments below:

@thabomaredi wrote: "Hee Sana, if it’s true what Somizi did to you jonga you deserve everything he owns!! You must get half of his estate!! I will get you the most powerful attorney if you don’t have one!!"

@Lorshy2 said: "I believe you Mohale. Sorry for the pain and suffering you endured. Get the right lawyers. It can’t be business as usual."

