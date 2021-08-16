Malema Blesses Fans with 50 Pairs of Cassper Nyovest Sneakers: “Thank You CIC”

EFF CIC Julius Malema has social media users excited after promising 50 lucky winners a pair of Cassper Nyovest's latest sneakers

Nyovest commented on the tweet, thanking the CIC for his backing of the sneakers brand

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the social media post and headed to the comments section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

EFF leader Julius Malema had social media buzzing after letting fans know that he'd be blessing 50 lucky followers with a pair of Cassper Nyovest's newest kicks.

Julius Malema is giving away brand new Cassper Nyovest sneakers. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, Malema shared the news with his many loyal supporters.

“The first 50 people to retweet this tweet, using this hashtag #RF990 and tag Cassper Nyovest will get RF990 sneakers directly from Don Billiato himself, in a venue to be communicated directly to the winners,” he captioned the enticing post in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While it remains unclear whether or not Nyovest will be sponsoring Malema's generous offer, the hitmaker enthusiastically headed online to thank the CIC.

"Wow. What a great thing to wake up to. Thank you CIC. Let's do it!!" wrote @casspernyovest.

Social media users were certainly lit up by the prospect of a new pair of sneakers. One person hilariously commented that Mzansi's tweeps were in no need of freebies given the recent looting action.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Brian46744160 said:

"It sounds like they discussed it beforehand,then Cassper had to act surprised in the morning when he saw CIC's tweet."

@Nna_Ke_Tlhapi said:

"If you dare campaign for ANC on the next elections o tlo nya."

@malz10 said:

"Poor timing on this competition... people already got new shoes and clothes from last month's shopping spree."

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Le nna Casper ke kopa promo tuu."

@021Nongwadla said:

"So Cass didn't agree to this beforehand, that he will deliver to all recipients? I hope he doesn't feel indebted after this."

@LuckySmarty_1 said:

"Can I be one of those 50 fans fam?"

@Nonofo_4 said:

"Ekse Cass ke kopa Tekkie ewa bra yaka."

@Sjijo_Mapedas said:

"Love him or hate him, success run in his veins, just accept and embrace his work, it doesn't have to be personally."

Levels: Cassper Nyovest becomes most Googled celebrity in Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest is officially the most Googled celebrity in South Africa according to new data released. In fact, he is the most popular celebrity on the platform for the last 15 years.

The search engine released their most searched for topics in celebration of their 15th birthday.

Taking to social media to react to the news, Cassper did not celebrate but rather encouraged people to keep talking about him as it made him money.

He posted:

“This is what I was talking about in the interview yesterday. Most searched South African in the past decade, Cassper Nyovest. Keep my name in your mouth please. Whether it's good or bad, just keep talking about me. I'll find a way to cash in and make it lucrative for me.”

The rapper has been in the news a lot lately especially since announcing that he was taking over AKA’s show.

Cassper Nyovest spills tea on ‘The Braai Show’ deal: “They approached me saying here’s an opportunity”

Cassper Nyovest has come forward to address The Braai Show drama. Every story has multiple sides, and Cass was just telling his truth.

Sitting down with YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, The Banques And Venom Show, Cassper told his side of the story.

Admitting, in a roundabout way, that he knew AKA created the concept, Cass explained how the show approached him to host the second season.

Cassper was not happy with the offer, however, he made a deal that allowed him to use the platform to promote his brands.

Source: Briefly.co.za