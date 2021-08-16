Drama Between AKA and Cake Media Heats Up Over Ownership of 'The Braai Show'

The drama between AKA and the executive producers of The Braai Show is seemingly not going to end anytime soon

Cake Media gave Supa Mega until Monday, 16 August to retract his "malicious" statements about owning 50% of the show

The drama began when AKA's arch-rival Cassper Ntovest was hired to host the second season of the SABC 1 show without AKA knowing about it

Cake Media has responded to AKA's demands. The executive producers of The Braai Show gave Supa Mega until Monday, 16 August to retract the statements doing the rounds on social media after Cassper Nyovest bagged the gig to host the SABC 1 show.

According to reports, Cake Media had slapped Mega with their own demands. They wanted the star to retracts all comments, accusations and allegations he made on social media regarding the show and "his purported ownership" by 1pm on Monday.

In a statement quoted by Daily Sun, the media company also demanded the rapper-turned-TV-presenter to apologise for the "damage" he allegedly caused after his posts.

ZAlebs reports that according to Cake Media, MakhuduCom conceptualised the programme not the Fella In Versace hitmaker. The statement further stated that Mega's claim to own 50% copyright was incorrect and malicious.

"It is clear from the various agreements that The Braai Show, as a concept, was conceptualised by MakhuduCom and that all ownership rights that vested into the concept were owned by it."

