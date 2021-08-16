The SABC are aware of the legal action AKA is taking against The Braai Show and they are apparently on it

After hearing the news, a publication contacted the SABC and was told their legal team is dealing with the demands made by AKA

AKA and his legal team sent a lengthy letter of demand to the SABC after Cassper Nyovest was hired to host the second season of the show

Word has it that the SABC are well aware of the legal action AKA is taking against The Braai Show after his arch-enemy Cassper Nyovest was hired.

Former 'The Braai Show' host AKA has served the SABC with letters of demand which have been circulating on social media. SABC confirmed receipt. Image: @akaworldwide ad @casspernyovest.

When the news of AKA taking legal action surfaced, TimesLIVE contacted the SABC for a statement. The SABC told the publication that their legal team is dealing with the matter.

“The SABC can confirm receipt of the letter from AKA's legal team and we will deal with this matter accordingly,” the SABC's group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, Gugu Ntuli, told TshisaLIVE.

Entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela posted the letter of demand from AKA’s legal team on social media:

AKA pulls lawyers in The Braai Show drama

AKA has, through lawyers, issued a demand for the SABC to halt production of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest, reported Briefly News.

According to the letter shared by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, T-Effect, AKA’s management, through their legal representation Tailor Made Solutions, have served the broadcaster with a legal letter demanding that they cease scheduled airing of the show.

This has prompted the SABC to halt production of the show while attempting to iron out the bad blood.

Mphela further reported that production of #TheBraaiShowWithCass has stopped.

“The halt started on July 24th. SABC maintained the show will air in Sept but today they were served with an injunction demand over the issue of IP ownership.”

