Woman Shares Touching Post About All the Medical Procedures She’s Had: #Survivor

A local woman has touched South Africans after opening up about the many medical procedures she has had to undergo

The young lady suffers from lymphoedema but seems to have maintained a bright and positive attitude through it all

Mzansi took to the comments section and commended the survivor on her immense bravery

A local woman has inspired South Africans after detailing her many medical procedures. The brave lady lives with a rare form of lymphoedema, resulting in many medical complications.

A lymphoedema survivor has detailed her many medical procedures, touching South Africans.

, @mimo_mokgosi backtracked through the years and shared every obstacle she's had to endure. Starting all the way back in 2013, Mimo underwent a liver transplant. In 2016, a bone marrow test procedure was on the cards.

In 2017 and 2018, Mimo underwent a bile obstruction and cyst removal respectively. After many other surgeries, the young woman was still able to endure a taxing fight with the coronavirus in 2020.

The survivor's story definitely inspired many South Africans. Some commended the young lady on celebrating life despite the many challenges and were encouraged by her incredibly infectious positive attitude.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Ree_Chaka said:

"You are a SURVIVOR."

@Duxtch said:

"My marriage gotta be this resilient. Tshipi! Ntsimbi! Definition of illwa ntombo. Salute!"

@Matholebula said:

"You're the strongest person I know."

@JuliaDhliwayo said:

"God's Grace."

@MindingMynown said:

"I'm a person of many illnesses and allergies and I thought I was having it bad. Keep on being an inspiration and a motivation and not giving up. I wish your complications disappear and your health advances to better stages."

@gavvy_b3d said:

"And some of us complain that we woke up with a headache and can't even function. You are strength to a lot of people and our prayers are with you."

@Kekana_M_ said:

"You the baddest. May God Continue protecting you through it all."

@TaylorPhahla_ said:

"Can I just say you've been through a lot & I'm amazed by how well you still carrying yourself, mara yoh you lost me there at 2014, pan what what??"

Woman celebrates becoming a doctor before 27, Mzansi applauds: "Nicely done"

In more inspirational medical news, Briefly News previously reported that a young doctor is hot on the lips of many South Africans, thanks to her amazing strides. Boitumelo Theepe achieved an incredible milestone after graduating from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University in 2018 at the age of 24.

Recently turning 27, Theepe attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls but found the inspiration to pursue a medical degree many years before as a timid five year old.

This saw the science boff making good on the promise she made to herself – by making the journey down to the Western Cape to pursue her studies – after seeing the strife of her grandmother, who was living with hypertension.

Turning to Facebook, @varsityworldsa, an online university magazine that focuses on celebrating academic excellence, punted a heartwarming and inspirational message from Theepe.

The post read:

"I just turned 27 recently and wow, Dr B, you have made me so proud! My work is the most rewarding and yet [most] challenging. The real wealth that comes with what I do is the smiles and lives that I get to touch.

"Here’s what I’ve learnt: Be patient with your dreams, but consistent with your efforts; be humble, life can change in the blink of an eye; your network is the GPS that will lead you to new opportunities (get good mentors!).

"Pray, give thanks and learn how to forgive; advocate for those who don’t have the voice and platforms that you do. I can’t believe the career path I chose as a 5-year-old kiddo is now my everyday reality. I am so eternally grateful!"

Undoubtedly, South Africans from all walks of life gushed at the young trendsetter and congratulated her for the achievement.

Imeldah Tshedimoso Sekome said:

"Congratulations dear, I'm inspired."

George Boktrata shared:

"Congratulations Dr Boitumelo. Young, proud, African."

Philani Sinyala offered:

"You have done well, doc. Congratulations."

Nyiko Makaringe added:

"Congratulations Dr, hard work pays and I wish you all the best in your journey."

