Singer Sjava has reacted to a fake Facebook page claiming he is ready to face DJ Tira's Gqom soccer team

The award-winning musician played for the local hip-hop team that recently beat Maskandi artists in a soccer match

A fan urged Sjava to tell Big Zulu to stop responding to the impostor because people would continue to believe that it is Sjava's account

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sjava has revealed that he doesn't have a Facebook account after an impostor posted using the name Sjava-Isina Muva. The post by the fake account has since gone viral on Twitter.

Sjava has reacted to a fake Facebook page posting on his behalf. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The fake account posted that Afrotainment boss DJ Tira is putting together a soccer team made up of Gqom artists. The post was shared just days after a team made up of local hip-hop artist beat Maskandi artists in a penalty shoot-out.

The post claimed that DJ Tira is putting his team of Gqom artists together, which includes the likes of Dladla Mshunqisi and Mampintsha. The imposter continued to say that they are ready to take on DJ Tira and his team. Big Zulu, who is Sjava's friend, even responded to the imposter.

Sjava took to Twitter and distanced himself from the post. According to SAHipHopMag, the artist said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I don't have Facebook angisazi sekumele ngithini manje (I don't even know what to say now)."

Reacting to Sjava's tweet, a fan asked the musician to tell Big Zulu to stop entertaining the imposter. @Sakhumuzi__ said:

"Please tell Big Zulu to stop responding to that fake account cos he is somehow making people believe it's you."

Sjava's old pictures resurface online, former 'Zone 14' star unhappy

In other news, Briefly News reported that Sjava is not a happy many after his old pics resurfaced online recently. The musician has been in the entertainment industry for years. The star was an actor back in the day before he became an award-winning musician.

The Umama hitmaker portrayed the role of a soccer player in Zone 14 before his music career took off. He is now known as hitmaker in the country following the success of his songs such as Uthando and Ngempela.

During his days in Zone 14, Sjava had no facial hair and his head was always bald. He is now known for his huge beard and Afro. Photos of the star during his days in Zone 14 recently resurfaced on social media and the star was not pleased. SAHipHopMag reported that Sjava's response suggested that he didn't want the pics to go viral. He took to Twitter to reply to a fan who shared the snaps on the platform.

Source: Briefly.co.za