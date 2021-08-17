Dog Unit Rescues Missing Toddler, 2-Year-Old Reunited With Family

The Tsitsikamma K9 Unit at Knysna successfully rescued a 2-year-old girl who went missing outside her house in Kirkwood

The police launched a search for the girl and a woman spotted the girl from a social media post

The girl was found sleeping in a home in Rolihlahla Street at White Location and a 21-year-old woman was arrested

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A desperate search for a missing 2-year-old girl resulted in her successful recovery by the South African Police Service. She had disappeared while playing outside her residence in Kirkwood.

A woman reported seeing the missing girl after photos of her were distributed on social media platforms.

The dog unit rescued a missing toddler and reunited her with her family. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The Tsitsikamma K9 Unit at Knysna was able to rescue the toddler from a house in Rolihlahla Street at White Location.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping. The toddler was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said that the police would continue to prioritise crimes that affect the most vulnerable in society including women and children.

Sergeant Elgan Hoff, Sergeant Justin Plaatjies with trained search and rescue dog Jean and Sergeant Lebohang Langeni took part in the safe return of the missing child.

Social media users react to good news

Zuko Nkomo Bhesi:

"Wow, these are my guys. Thank you very much guys for the good work."

Yolandie Venter Genis:

"Love reading news like this. Much better than all the negativity. Well done!"

Zulu LV:

"Salute, to the members of the K9 UNIT in the successful location, finding the toddler & the apprehension of the kidnapper. Keep up the good work."

SAPS pay tribute to women in law enforcement, celebrate female forensic analyst

The South African Police Force is paying tribute to its female officers, this time highlighting the contributions of fingerprint analyst Warrant Officer Amanda Mangaliso.

Mangaliso works hard in a heavily male-dominated industry, having spent the last 9 years of her life in service to the organisation. Much of her work includes using her vast knowledge to analyse and examine fingerprints left at a crime scene.

SA Police embark on vaccination drive in KZN, aiming for 30 000 members

In more news on the police force, Briefly News previously reported that members of the South African Police force are currently getting their Covid-19 jabs in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. The men in blue are led by deputy provincial commissioner, Major General Phindile Radebe.

According to their social media pages, the vaccination drive was launched at the Durban Central police station on Tuesday.

“The launch in Durban will see 500 police officers receiving their vaccination in the first day. Thereafter, police will launch 11 other sites in the province as we target almost 30 000 personnel including reservists, security guards, interns as well as national units that are located within the province who will be vaccinated in KZN.

Source: Briefly.co.za