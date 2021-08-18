Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has something saucy coming that the people of Mzansi now cannot even wait for

Taking to social media with some hair-raising clips, Enhle let the people know she is healed and ready to take on the world

Seeing the posts, fans could not help by be wowed by Enhle’s newfound strength and to let her know they cannot wait for whatever it is she has in store

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has the people wanting more after she dropped a saucy clip on social media. The question everyone is now asking is, is Enhle filming a tell-all?

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa posted a few clips on social media that has peeps believing she is about to spill all the tea. Image: @enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a wow clip where she gets the people going with some mouth-watering lines, Enhle made it clear that she is “a healed woman”.

Sitting on a couch talking about herself, the clip really looks like Enhle has filmed either a short reality TV series or a tell-all, as reported by ZAlebs. The anticipation is just too much.

The power that Enhle oozed in this clip is empowering! Saying she is a flower and she is “watering this flower” is all we needed.

Yes, honey, stand tall!

Enhle posted:

“You strike a woman you strike a rock. I am no rock. And I’ve said this that I am a flower and this flower needs to be watered and I am watering this flower as a newly single mother. As a newly healed woman, I stride. Let’s dive in.”

By the looks of an earlier post, whatever it is that Enhle has coming, it has been titled Voice.

Enhle posted:

Seeing the intriguing and powerful posts, fans could not help but bask in Enhle’s new found strength. Enhle’s whole entire vibe is what people are living for and they are ready for whatever she has coming.

@nonhlanhlamonicamalatji is loving this new queen:

“Yasss Hun, am loving this side of you... You are phenomenal ❤️❤️”

@vanessa_the_mother let Enhle know she is whatever she wants to be:

“You are indeed flower ❤️”

@danisantsako commented with pride:

“Oh, honey ♥️ I love this!”

@mintconcepts_bymasego wants alllllll the tea to be spilled:

“We want to watch more please!”

