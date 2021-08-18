Cassper Nyovest Distances Himself From The Braai Show Saga: "I Got Paid Already"

Cassper Nyovest has distanced himself from the ongoing drama over ownership of The Braai Show

Mufasa hilariously shared that he has already been paid for his work on the show that AKA claims he owns 50% of

The Siyathandana hitmaker told a fan that he doesn't need a lawyer because he has already delivered what he was paid to do

Cassper Nyovest has distanced himself from all the drama around The Braai Show. The SABC, Cake Media and AKA have reportedly served each other court papers after the show hired Mufasa as its new presenter.

AKA shared that he wasn't aware that his arch-rival had been employed as the new host of the SABC 1 programme. Supa Mega also claimed that he owns 50% of the show.

Cassper Nyovest has distanced himself from The Braai Show saga. Image: @casspernyovest

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to respond to a tweep who said he was ready to be the star's lawyer should he need one.

Cass shared that he doesn't need a lawyer because he was not "attached" to the ongoing drama. According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper boastfully said:

"I don't need a lawyer. I am in no way attached to anything here. I got paid for a service. I delivered a service and I damn well enjoyed shooting #TheBraaiShowWithCass. It is shot already, I got paid already. It's funny looking at people arguing about something that's done."

Drama between AKA and Cake Media heats up over 'The Braai Show' ownership

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cake Media has responded to AKA's demands. The executive producers of The Braai Show gave Supa Mega until Monday, 16 August to retract the statements doing the rounds on social media after Cassper Nyovest bagged the gig to host the SABC 1 show.

According to reports, Cake Media had slapped AKA with their own demands. They wanted the star to retracts all comments, accusations and allegations he made on social media regarding the show and "his purported ownership" by 1pm on Monday.

In a statement quoted by Daily Sun, the media company also demanded the rapper-turned-TV-presenter to apologise for the "damage" he allegedly caused after his posts.

