ANC Says It Will Submit Its Local Government Elections Candidate List On Time

The African National Congress says it will meet the deadline to submit its candidate list by 23 August

Political organisations are expected to submit a full list of their nominated candidates ahead of the local government elections

The ANC has asked its employees to ensure that the party meets the deadline set out by the Independent Electoral Commission despite being on strike

JOHANNESBURG - With the local government elections seemingly proceeding according to schedule, political organisations are required to submit a full list of their candidate nominations to the Independent Electoral Commission by 23 August.

The African National Congress says that it will be meeting the deadline despite employees at Luthuli House on a go-slow strike, according to a report by SABC News. Employees of the political organisation are protesting for an improvement of their work conditions and are also requesting the party pay their salaries timely.

Despite their go-slow protest, employees were informed by Febe Potgieter, the ANC General Director, that they were obligated to ensure that the party meets the deadline given by the IEC and make candidate list submissions on time.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe told the SABC that said that members of the party, including employees, are working hard to ensure the deadline is met.

"I can tell you now that cadres of the ANC, including those that are in the employ of the party, are working around the clock to make sure that we would be able to fulfil the timeline and the deadline as set out by the IEC,” said

ANC employees say they have not received their salaries

While the ANC's employees may be back at work, they took to the streets to show their grievances with the party in June. At the time, employees stated that they had not received their salaries since May.

According to the fed-up workers, they also haven't received their UIF benefits despite the money being deducted monthly.

The ANC then released a statement promising to give workers what they were owed, according to EWN. However, as it stands, the party has not kept to its promises and workers have been forced to initiate a go-slow.

IFP wants local government elections postponed, joins IEC ConCourt application

Briefly News previously reported that the Inkatha Freedom Party made an announcement on Saturday that the party has made an application to join the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) Constitutional Court bid to have the local government elections postponed to a later date next year.

The IEC has per recommendation by Deputy Chief Justice Dikang Mosenke made an application to the ConCourt to postpone the elections until February 2022, however, the IFP would like to elections to be postponed until May 2022, according to SowetanLIVE.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says the four-month postponement being sought by the IEC is not enough time to adequately prepare for the local government elections.

Hlabisa says the time frame proposed will not be sufficient due to a number of factors, including the ability of elections to be declared free and fair, as well as health concerns related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

