DJ Maphorisa has been slammed for his comments about being the only artist in the world who can feature himself in a song

The Amapiano artist usually features his alter ego Madumame in most of his songs and on the tracks he has done with Kabza De Small

Unimpressed tweeps to to Phori's comment section to let him know that many artists have done the same thing before him

DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently to brag about being the only artist in the world who can feature himself in a track. The Amapiano artists usually features his alter ego Madumane in his songs.

The Izolo hitmaker caught heat after posting his claim to his followers. Unimpressed tweeps reminded the star that he's not the only artist in the world who can feature himself on a song.

Maphorisa caught heat over comments about featuring his alter ego Madumane. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Phori wrote on Twitter:

"I'm the only person in the world who can feature myself. LOL! Let it sink in."

Tweeps took to Madumane's comment section to remind him about some of the artists who have done the same thing before him and others who can do also feature their alter egos in a jam. Check out some of the comments below:

@Great_Kopi wrote:

"Flabba literally made an album with himself and won a SAMA: Nkuli vs Flabba. Also, J Cole featured himself in a song (ft. Kill Edward)."

@BornChampion_SA wrote:

"Somebody please book Madumane and DJ Maphorisa at the same time at different events, I wanna see something."

@heroldsetimela commented:

"What about DJ Sbu and Mzekezeke?"

@thulubeke911 said:

"Nah... Big Xhosa can do that too. Let that sink in."

@WavyLiveTV wrote:

"J Cole ft KiLL Edward. He did it too."

@Hasaan71315996 added:

"Big Xhosa has been featuring SOS lol, you're not the only one, let it sink in."

DJ Maphorisa trends after dropping fire verse on Izolo

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa trended for all the right reasons. Phori has been praised for his fire verse on his and Tyler ICU's smash hit, Izolo. Madumane and Amapiano producer Tyler ICU dropped the music video for the track on Friday, 30 July.

At the time of publication, it had been viewed more than 462 000 times. The song also features Daliwonga, late yanos artist Mpura and Visca.

A fan of Maphorisa's took to Twitter to share a snippet of the video where DJ Maphorisa delivers the fire verse. @TiisetsoMok_ captioned his post:

"Verse of the year!!!"

Yanos fans flooded his comment section with their thoughts on the verse. @Lesego_maluleka said:

"He respects the art and his experience in the game is showing off here."

