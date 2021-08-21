Cute Video of UJ Vice-Chancellor Skipping Rope, SA Offers Moral Support: #GoProf

A video of UJ Vice-Chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala enthusiastically skipping in his yard is making the rounds on social media

The avid academic is definitely more than just a bookworm and could not help showing off his newfound athleticism

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their reactions to the cute clip

A video of UJ Vice-Chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala jumping rope has the internet buzzing. It seems the prominent academic is not just a book worm and sometimes enjoys an outdoor activity or two.

UJ Vice-Chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala has shared a clip of himself skipping rope. Images: @txm1971/Twitter

, The Prof shared a video that soon got many of his proud students and the rest of Mzansi talking.

"Nelson Mandela once said: “it seems impossible until it's done," he captioned the cute video footage.

In the video, Marwala can be seen jumping up and down with the utmost enthusiasm.

However encouraged they felt by the clip, South Africans felt sure that the VC did not know much about skipping rope and so offered some motivation.

Many remarked that his legs were being lifted up way too high and that he could possibly cause himself injury so suggested a different exercise approach.

Check out some of the interesting comments to the clip below:

@NgcoboziLihle said:

"The good Prof is improving. It was a little dicey in the beginning."

@ClemmyM4 said:

"Halala vice-chancellor. Keep fit sir. As the late DR Muyengwa once said: "Take care of two things in your life; your health and your education"

@molefebr said:

"Getting there Prof, just go easy on your skips you seem too rigid and making hard landings hitting the ground, this can cause bad injuries when you fall."

Tayron66746636 said:

"We have no choice but to remain motivated with a bit of laughter Prof."

@katekakay said:

"Everyone with a yard should not have an excuse not to exercise."

@selbyssambo said:

"Keep going Prof. I am proud of you. I have seen other prof. Join."

Curro teachers who refuse to get vaccinated might get retrenched

In more interesting education news, Briefly News previously reported that teachers and support staff members who are under the employment of Curro may get retrenched if they choose to forfeit getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to a report by News24, Curro has based its decision on the knowledge that the Department of Education intends to make vaccination compulsory for all teachers and school staff members.

"So, based on that, and as a responsible employer, one has to do a risk assessment to determine where the product you offer fits in," says Curro CEO Andries Greyling.

Greyling says the company has been to numerous workshops to determine what their options are based on labour laws and they have come to the conclusion that being vaccinated will be mandatory for their employees.

He added that the next step for the company will be in communication with employees that have not been vaccinated yet.

Curro increased the number of learners enrolled by 7%

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the financial constraints caused by the pandemic Curro has managed to get an increase of school learners enrolled into their private schooling system.

According to MoneyWeb, in the six months of 2021, the company saw an increase of 7% in new learners as well as an increase of 12% in revenue.

However, the company's earnings before taxation, interest and depreciation decreased by 16%. The company also stated that they had to offer more fee discounts and bad debts allowances in 2020 more than any other year before the pandemic.

