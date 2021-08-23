Somizi Admits to Having Crush on ‘Young and Vulnerable’ MacG in Viral Video

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo trended over the weekend after an old video surfaced on social media

In the footage, the celeb was interviewing a much younger MacG after he was fired from a popular radio station

Somizi mentioned that he had a crush on MacG and would have taken full advantage of his vulnerable and depressed state

An old video of Somizi interviewing MacG has resurfaced on social media and has left a lot of eyebrows raised. In the clip, Somizi admits that he was attracted to MacG but he looked too young at the time.

When MacG opened up about the difficulties he faced after he was fired from YFM, Somizi made a statement that he would have used that time to make a move on him as he would have been vulnerable.

When MacG said he was only into girls, Somizi responded:

“When you are vulnerable, anything goes.”

The conversation ignited heated debate among social media users, many felt that the conversation had some predatory undertones.

Twitter user @DjNewAfrica posted the video online.

@versatilema26 said:

“So Somizi loves the young, broke and vulnerable boys, now that’s paedophile vibez, I believe Mohale now.”

@dramadelinquent said:

“There is nothing OK with what Somizi said. But he gets away with it like all men do when they act like a predator.”

@selbynhleko said:

“Now it makes sense, Mohale was broke and vulnerable, he then took advantage. Why can’t Somizi look for his mates like Gwede Mantashe's age group?”

Somizi has had a string of unfortunate headlines in the last few weeks.

Somizi Mhlongo: Idols SA distances themselves amid abuse allegations

Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo and M-Net’s Idols SA have agreed to temporarily part ways amid the allegations of abuse levelled by his estranged husband.

The broadcaster released a statement explaining that they have given him some time off to deal with his “personal circumstances”. This is not the only stream of income of Somizi's that has been affected. Metro FM have also granted the media personality some time off during this personal crisis.

The statement from M-Net has garnered mixed reactions from social media users, who seem divided over the entire situation.

