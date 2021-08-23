Mzansi Has Spoken: Kelly Khumalo Tipped to Replace Somizi on ‘Idols SA’

South African singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo has been tipped as the media personality who will replace Somizi on Idols SA

This is reportedly according to an inside source at M-Net after Somizi Mhlongo was temporarily dismissed due to domestic violence allegations

Kelly Khumalo seems to be a fan favourite as many of the show's viewers have requested that she be the replacement

South African vocalist Kelly Khumalo has been tipped to replace Somizi on the popular show Idols SA. This is according to Sunday World.

Kelly Khumalo is believed to be replacing Somizi on 'Idols SA'. Image: @kellykhumaloza

The publication reported that an inside source suggested the show has been using guest judges to test viewers' reactions. Kelly Khumalo made her appearance as a guest judge on the show yesterday as it's wrapping up its pre-recorded shows.

The songstress seems to be a fan favourite as many social media users took to Twitter to call for her to replace Somizi. According to the publication, Zonke Dikana and Thandiswa Mazwai will also be making guest appearances soon.

Mzansi social media users had already began an online campaign for Kelly Khumalo to join the show:

@mrsnoma said:

“The Universe forbid and we need a new or extra judge on Idols... I nominate Kelly Khumalo.”

@asanda_teedow said:

“Kelly Khumalo would be a phenomenal Idols judge. That girl just doesn't make music. She IS music!”

Somizi temporarily sacked as Idols SA judge amid controversy

Briefly News previously reported that M-Net’s Idols SA have temporarily parted ways with Somizi amid the allegations of abuse levelled by his estranged husband.

The broadcaster released a statement explaining that they have given him some time off to deal with his “personal circumstances”. This came after the show came under pressure from Mzansi social media users to take action amid the allegations against the star.

This is not the only stream of income of Somizi's that has been affected. Metro FM have also granted the media personality some time off during this personal crisis. There were talks that he would make a return soon, but the broadcaster squashed those rumours.

