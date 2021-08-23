Haibo: Sophie Ndaba’s Hubby Lawyers Up, Demands Lwandle Retract Diss Track

Businessman Max Lichaba has issued a letter of demand to his stepson after the youngster wrote a diss track about him

In the track, the 22-year-old Lwandle Ndaba alleged that his stepfather abused his mother and cheated on her

Lichaba has denied the allegations and has demanded Lwandle delete the song and apologise to him

Sophie Ndaba’s estranged husband, Max Lichaba has reportedly set his lawyers out on his stepson Lwandle Ndaba after he released a viral diss tack about him.

Max Lichaba has demanded Sophie Lichaba's son withdraw the diss track. Image: @maxlichaba @sophielichaba

Source: Instagram

According to the Sunday World, Lichaba is demanding that the 22-year-old retract the song and apologise.

The publication reported that Lichaba’s sister, Aiso Lichaba, allegedly sent scathing messages to Lwandle and even threatened to expose some secrets about his mother Sophie.

Aiso allegedly also revealed that the Ndabas were struggling financially before Max stepped in and helped them out, contradicting Lwandle's claims that Max took money from them.

Lichaba, through lawyers, reportedly said that the contents of the track were not true. He also denied being the reason behind Ndaba’s depression.

Briefly News noted that the song has been removed from Lwandle’s Instagram page, however no apology has been given.

Sophie Ndaba’s son drops diss track about Max Lichaba, Mzansi supports him

Briefly News had previously reported that Sophie Ndaba trended on social media recently after her last-born son, Lwandle Ndaba, dropped a diss track aimed at his estranged stepfather, Max Lichaba.

Lwandle, who goes by the stage name, released the song My Step Dad A Devil and Mzansi made sure it went viral.

The 22-year-old tore into Lichaba in all of the verses, exposing him for allegedly using his mother for her fame and money.

He even said that Lichaba was the reason his mother fell into a depression.

"You got it all and you left us with nothing.”

The allegations delved deeper and spoke of the physical abuse Ndaba allegedly suffered at his hands.

"A devil in disguise is what you really are, I thank God you not my father I fear for your children.”

Source: Briefly.co.za