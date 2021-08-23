LOL: Mbalula Hilariously Claps Back at Ndlozi, Shares Pic of Him in a Bath Towel

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has social media buzzing after sharing a seriously funny snap of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The ANC politician clapped back after Ndlozi first shared a humiliating pic of him

Mzansi was left really entertained and headed to the comments section to share their silly reactions

It's an ANC vs EFF showdown as Fikile Mbalula took to social media this week and clapped back at some shady remarks made by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. The EFF politician had shared a super embarrassing pic of Mbalula in a pink bath towel which The Minister definitely would not take sitting down.

Fikile Mbalula has clapped back at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with one seriously funny picture. This was after the EFF politician shaded The Minister. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, Minister Mbalula- street name "Mr Fix"- shared an equally outrageous snap of Ndlozi.

It seems that Twitter trolls got the best of both politicians and one unidentified tweep cropped Ndlozi's face onto the exact same image of a body in a girly towel and blue slippers.

Unlike Mbalula, Ndlozi seems very content in his cosy little sheet. He's serving some serious #sexymama realness.

South Africans could not get enough of the two politicians poking fun at one another. Some, however, felt their efforts might be better spent fixing real issues in Mzansi.

One person hilariously remarked that SA politicians really have no filters, handling their little disputes right there in the public eye.

Check out some of the other silly comments below:

@Shimza01 said:

"LMAO the comeback."

@SivuLuhabe said:

"Who did this????? Lmao Y'all out of control now....."

@teezthato said:

"The whole minister of Transport with so many potholes to attend to, he'd rather attend to this. We are led for real."

@African_Spring said:

"Ndlozi looks better HAHA the facial expression."

@bennndzoyiya said:

"This country. In other countries, deepfakes are used as sabotage by opposition supporters. Ko Mzansi our politicians do it themselves."

