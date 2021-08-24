Sophie Ndaba’s Son, Ocean L Hits 20k Views With Diss Track

Sophie Ndaba's son, Ocean L, recently took to social media to celebrate a huge millstone for his Max Lichaba diss track

The song, My Stepdad A Devil has amassed over 20 000 views on YouTube in just a few days and the young rapper is ecstatic

Meanwhile the subject of the song, Max Lichaba, has set his lawyers out on the youngster, demanding that he apologise and retract the song

Despite the threat of a lawsuit looming over him, Ocean L is living his best life and celebrating his song gaining popularity in Mzansi. The upcoming rapper took to social media to announce that his song has hit 20 000 views.

Although it may seem like little compared to other artists, Sophie Ndaba's son is still relatively new to the scene, so the achievement is notable. Peeps took to the comments section of the video to also hype the upcoming star and show empathy over the lyrical content of the song.

The 22-year-old took to his Instagram Stories and shared his gratitude for the love he has received for the song. It seems the rapper is not bothered by the backlash he is receiving from his stepfather who has slapped him with a letter of demand.

Sophie Ndaba’s hubby lawyers up, demands Lwandle retract diss track

Briefly News reported that Sophie Ndaba’s estranged husband, Max Lichaba has reportedly set his lawyers out on his stepson Lwandle Ndaba after he released a viral diss tack about him.

According to the Sunday World, Lichaba is demanding that the 22-year-old retract the song and apologise.

The publication reported that Lichaba’s sister, Aiso Lichaba, allegedly sent scathing messages to Lwandle and even threatened to expose some secrets about his mother Sophie. Aiso allegedly also revealed that the Ndabas were struggling financially before Max stepped in and helped them out, contradicting Lwandle's claims that Max took money from them.

Lichaba, through lawyers, reportedly said that the contents of the track were not true. He also denied being the reason behind Ndaba’s depression. Briefly News noted that the song has been removed from Lwandle’s Instagram page, however no apology has been given.

Source: Briefly.co.za