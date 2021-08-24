President Ramaphosa Wants NPA to Probe Mkhwebane, Accuses Her of Perjury

President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers on Monday with the Constitutional Court in response to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's rescission application

Ramaphosa wishes that the National Prosecuting Authority investigates Mkhwebane's conduct while putting the CR17 report together after investigating

Ramaphosa's legal team also accused Mkhwebane of committing perjury and want the matter to be referred to the NPA by the ConCourt

President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly wants the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to probe Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's behaviour in putting together the report that inculpated him of intentionally deceiving Parliament. This was with regard to a donation received from Bosasa.

Ramaphosa's attorney filed an affidavit to the Constitutional Court responding to the PP's application to rescind (a reversal) its judgement that put her CR17 probe and a report aside stating that it was 'unlawful'.

The President went on to accuse Mkhwebane of being 'manifestly dishonest' in her application for the recession and stated that she had committed perjury by filing 'two irreconcilable affidavits'.

According to TimesLIVE, President Ramaphosa filed court papers on Monday where he asked the highest court to order that its prior judgement be referred to the National Director of Public Prosecutions for an investigation.

The report continued by explaining that the PP is currently facing charges of perjury relating to a prior litigation. In her rescission application, Mkhwebane stated that her claim was based on the fact that the ConCourt had relied its July judgement on a 2000 Executive Ethics Code which had been amended.

A report by BusinessDay revealed that to add to the fact that the President is rejecting Mkhwebane's rescission application, his legal team want the ConCourt to refer her to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants impeachment halted after court ruling

In other news about the PP, Briefly News previously reported that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had high hopes after the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town ruled in favour of two out of the 12 points she made in her application to have the regulations to remove the head of a Chapter 9 institution declared unconstitutional.

Despite the Western Cape High Court dismissing her application altogether, Mkhwebane believes that the two points the court agreed with were enough to halt her impeachment process, according to a report by News24.

The High Court stated in favour of Mkhwebane that the rules were amended to allow a Chapter 9 head the opportunity to have legal representation present when appearing before a Section 194 committee.

