Babalwa Slams Ntsiki Mazwai in Heated Exchange, Defends Bonang

South African media personality, Babalwa Mneno, has blasted Ntsiki Mazwai over her comments about Bonang Matheba

Mazwai had accused Bonang of being a marketing gimmick instead of owning her alcohol brand and Mneno was not impressed

Taking to Instagram, Mneno called Mazwai a loser and advised she get help because she was clearly obsessed with Bonang

Babalwa Mneno has come to the defense of Bonang Matheba after Ntsiki Mazwai had a go at her. Mazwai took to social media to slam the media mogul’s alcohol brand House of BNG. She said that Bonang was merely a marketing gimmick and did not own the brand.

ZAlebs reported that Babalwa took to social media and slammed Mazwai.

In an Instagram post, the socialite said:

“I'd rather cash in 2.5 million in being a gimmick than cash nothing because I can't own it. This bondage of trying to fetch Bonang is disturbing, borderline obsession.”

Babalwa advised Ntsiki to consult with a sangoma to release her from this obsession. Mzansi social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the situation:

@stonezn said:

“She is right by calling Ntsiki into order. Jealousy iyambulala.”

@makasbu_26 said:

“True..If Ntsiki focused more on herself,like bathing daily and trying to make it like Bonang and the rest of us she wouldn’t notice even the slightest thing about her.”

@desnotutu said:

“Her writing does nothing to quell the perceptions I have had in my head about her.”

