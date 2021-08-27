MacG Rubbishes Claims That Somizi Preyed on Him: “I Knew He Was Joking”

South African media personality MacG has opened up about the interview he had with Somizi that left him trending online

In the interview, Somizi appeared to be flirting with MacG as he revealed that he enjoyed 'pouncing' on vulnerable men

MacG, however, did not take offence to Somizi's comments, revealing that he understood it was all in jest

Mzansi media personality, MacG has refuted claims that Somizi made him feel uncomfortable in an resurfaced interview that has been circulating on social media.

In his latest podcast, MacG said that he understood that Somizi was joking with his comments about wanting to “pounce” on him.

“No man, I didn’t feel preyed on. I know he was just joking.”

His response comes after Somizi received intense backlash because of the comments he made in a one-minute long video, TshisaLive reported.

Somizi trends over ‘predatory’ comments towards younger MacG

Briefly News reported that an old video of Somizi interviewing MacG resurfaced on social media and left a lot of eyebrows raised.

In the clip, Somizi admits that he was attracted to MacG but he looked too young for him at the time.

When MacG opened up about the difficulties he faced after he was fired from YFM, Somizi made a statement that he would have used that time to make a move on him as he would have been vulnerable.

When MacG said he was only into girls, Somizi responded:

“When you are vulnerable, anything goes.”

Mzansi reacts to Somizi’s troubling statements about his crush on MacG

The conversation ignited heated debate among social media users, many felt that the conversation had some predatory undertones.

@versatilema26 said: “So Somizi loves the young, broke and vulnerable boys, now that’s paedophile vibez, I believe Mohale now.”

@dramadelinquent said: “There is nothing OK with what Somizi said. But he gets away with it like all men do when they act like a predator.”

@selbynhleko said: “Now it makes sense, Mohale was broke and vulnerable, he then took advantage. Why can’t Somizi look for his mates like Gwede Mantashe's age group?”

Source: Briefly.co.za