Shots Fired: Nando’s Shades Piet Rampedi & Tembisa 10 in Hilarious New Advert

Nando's SA has Mzansi laughing after releasing a satirical ad poking fun at Piet Rampedi and the 'disappearing' Tembisa 10

The cheeky commercial is actually an advertisement for chicken prego

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their mixed reactions to the new commercial

Nando's SA has social media users fired up after sharing their most recent TV advert online. Known for throwing some serious shots in their commercials, this time Piet Rampedi and his now-infamous story about the Tembisa woman who gave birth to 10 children were the subjects of Nando's' spicy joke.

Nando's SA is poking fun at Piet Rampedi and the Tembisa 10 in it's spicy new advertisement. Images: @NandosSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @NandosSA shared the shady advert along with this caption:

"There’s fake news everywhere, heh Jessica we are live. Just get our new Prego & Chips for R49 nje, and it won’t leave you feeling Pietrayed. #Ekurhuleni11"

South Africans had mixed reactions to the clip. While many people found the cheeky commercial super funny and accurate, others really did not enjoy that Rampedi was being poked fun at yet again.

The ad has however reopened a can of worms with many people wondering what Rampedi's been up to since his widely publicised story was uncovered to be false.

Check out some of the interesting comments to the clip below:

@Thembs_B said:

"Hey @pietrampedi tla o bone!!!"

@gaggy173 said:

"Does this mean I will get 11 Prego & Chips when I buy for R49? So that I don't feel Pietrayed?"

@MarianneThamm said:

"This one is for you @pretorianews @pietrampedi and @IOL could not have been done without you."

@vavavoom6 said:

"Nandos and jokes on black people, you never see any jokes on whites."

@African_Spring said:

"Piet lied because he is a liar not because he is black, stop using the race card, it's boring."

@Tau_Lenyora said:

"LMAO Piet is not going to be happy with this ad."

@kabelodick said:

"Nando's has send our resident editor into depression again, beke le beke Nandos beke le beke."

“Nandi”: Nando's hilariously reacts to funny pic of a chicken, stirs responses

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African fast food and chicken outlet, Nando's, is trending once again on social media. The popular restaurant took to Twitter to share a hilarious response to their follower.

@Ayis84 tagged the food store, boasting about a different recipe of chickens that are seen in the photo roasting on a minibike. The account holder seems to suggest they make better food than the established restaurant store.

However, the response is leaving many South Africans seriously impressed as they posted their reactions.

At the same time, it seems Nando's dropped a punch aimed at SABC1 for airing old shows, suggesting they will deliver to many places once the broadcaster reboots its programming. Nando's captioned their post:

“We once auditioned for the role of Velaphi. We're doing deliveries now, mara we're within when SABC1 announces a reboot.”

@Cellular_Jnr said:

“Nando's... Give me a job before I snitch at yall that you guys are stealing fresh chickens from Chicken Licken.”

@Refilwe50 said:

“Mpolaye gape wena NandiPha Pha Pha.”

@SesiMoyagabo said:

“Nandi.”

@Baky_ZA said:

“Ohhh Nandi!”

@BrianMP said:

“Nandi Nandi awuzame ngama rolls lapho l have my own sauce and chicken please @NandosSA.”

@Charmilique said:

“Bathong Kgogo yeee!!!!”

