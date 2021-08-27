Jobe Blasts Mzansi After His ‘Death’ Trends Online, Brings in Lawyers

South African Amapiano artist, Jobe London, is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a social media death hoax

The hoax originated on Facebook and was accompanied by a video of the musician looking particularly frail and sickly

Jobe explained that he was indeed very ill and has now recovered, he has sought legal assistance to stop the circulation of the hoax

Amapiano artist Jobe London, real name Thabang Thanyane, has slammed Mzansi social media users after he became the latest media personality to fall victim to a death hoax. Jobe trended on social media after a Facebook post reported on his alleged death.

Jobe London has slammed Mzansi for killing him off. Image: @jobelondon

Jobe responded to the viral post and lashed out at all who circulated it, citing that it was extremely distressing and insensitive.

The post featured a video of the artist looking particularly frail after having lost some weight. Speaking to the Daily Sun, Jobe explained that he had been ill with tuberculosis at the time the video was taken but he has not recovered fully.

It seemed the hoax really upset the musician as he opted to deal with it using the legal route.

His lawyers released a statement warning to take action against anyone who re-circulates the hoax.

“Claims have been introduced in the effect of false rumours declaring an unknown illness. It [is] a cause of concern wherein such rumours have caused prejudice and harm to the character, personality and psychological wellbeing of Mr Thanyane.”

Jobe is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the terrible but growing trend of death hoaxes.

Zola 7 is not dead: Another hoax leaves veteran musician trending

Briefly News had previously reported that Zola 7 was killed off by Mzansi social media users yet again. The veteran musician is no stranger to hoaxes about his death and the latest was no different.

Zola trended all through Sunday night and Monday morning as rumours of his demise swirled.

Close friends were not spared the panic and frantically called the Kwaito star to check on his health.

Only then did they return to social media to dispel the disturbing rumours.

