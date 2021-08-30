Ntsiki Mazwai Calls Nando's Out Over New Advert: "Try Another Strategy"

Ntsiki Mazwai has called Nando's out for allegedly being racist following their new trending advert

Many social media users found the advert about fake news funny but it seeming rubbed Ntsiki up the wrong way

The opinionated media personality said the spicy advert is allegedly condescending towards black people

Ntsiki Mazwai has accused Nando's of being racist. The opinionated media personality was reacting to the chicken franchise's new advert.

While many people found the shady advert funny, the poet wasn't impressed by the advert about "fake news".

Ntsiki Mazwai has called Nando's out for their new advert. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Heading to Twitter, the star shared her thoughts on the advert. Ntsiki Mazwai felt that Nando's is condescending towards black people. According to Youth Village, the musician wrote:

"I didn't wanna be the first to point out that @NandosSA is racist AF on social media. Condescending towards blacks. Try another strategy."

Nando's shades Piet Rampedi and Tembisa 10 in new advert

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nando's SA has social media users fired up after sharing their most recent TV advert online. Known for throwing some serious shots in their commercials, this time Piet Rampedi and his now-infamous story about the Tembisa woman who gave birth to 10 children were the subjects of Nando's' spicy joke.

Heading online, @NandosSA shared the shady advert along with this caption:

"There’s fake news everywhere, heh Jessica we are live. Just get our new Prego & Chips for R49 nje, and it won’t leave you feeling Pietrayed. #Ekurhuleni11"

South Africans had mixed reactions to the clip. While many people found the cheeky commercial super funny and accurate, others really did not enjoy that Rampedi was being poked fun at yet again.

The ad has however reopened a can of worms with many people wondering what Rampedi's been up to since his widely publicised story was uncovered to be false. Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the ad. @Thembs_B said:

"Hey @pietrampedi tla o bone!!!"

@gaggy173 said:

"Does this mean I will get 11 Prego & Chips when I buy for R49? So that I don't feel Pietrayed?"

MarianneThamm said:

"This one is for you @pretorianews @pietrampedi and @IOL could not have been done without you."

