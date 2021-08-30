One of the alleged instigators of the unrest in Gauteng in July has been released on bail

The Vereeniging Magistrate's Court granted Themba Mnisi bail of R40 000 and ordered him to refrain from all social media activity

Mnisi is accused of using WhatsApp for, among other things, mobilising for police officers to be disarmed and attacked in their homes

Themba Mnisi, one of the alleged masterminds of the scenes of violence and public looting that sent shockwaves across South Africa in July, has been released on bail by the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court.

Mnisi was granted R40 000 bail and ordered to refrain from all social media activity, including WhatsApp, where he allegedly mobilised for police officers to be disarmed and attacked in their homes.

Themba Mnisi, one of the alleged masterminds of the unrest in Gauteng in July, has been granted bail by the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Gallo Images.

In the accused's first appearance in court, the court heard that he allegedly called for police stations to be torched, per a News24 report.

Briefly News understands Mnisi, who is the ANC organiser in the Sedibeng Region, was instructed to report to the nearest police station three times a week. Addressing the accused in court, Magistrate Ziphora Phage said:

"The applicant is ordered to close all social media accounts, including WhatsApp for the duration of the case. He is also ordered to refrain from participating in political and social activities until the matter is finalised."

eNCA, confirming Mnisi's successful bail application, reported that two more people, of whom one was arrested in Gauteng, have had charges of inciting violence through social media filed against them.

The suspected arrested in Gauteng is alleged to be behind the well-known Twitter account, 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator'.

Jaco van Heerden, Mnisi's lawyer, said after the court that his client was "in good spirits." He added that it should be understood that Mnisi was not banned from participating in political activity.

"There were various issues that we had to deal with before his formal bail application. He is facing a schedule five offence. He remains innocent until proven guilty," said van Heerden.

"The magistrate gave a valid and proper judgment. He will abide by all his bail conditions. He is not barred from participating in political activities. He is barred from making political statements on social media platforms."

