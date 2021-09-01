Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize Could Be Charged for Criminality, Says SIU

New information indicates that ex-health minister Zweli Mkhize could potentially be criminally charged for his participation in the Department of Health's distribution of a communications contract

The agreement assigned to Digital Vibes allegedly had a close relationship with Mkhize, prompting the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to evaluate Mkhize for criminal charges

The SIU emphasised that the unlawful acts are what could have potentially resulted in impractical and abnormal budgets

Reports have revealed that ex-health minister Zweli Mkhize could possibly be criminally charged for participating in the Department of Health's awarding of a massive R150 million communications contract.

The contract was awarded to Digital Vibes. Mkhize allegedly has close relations with the company. Now, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed that the former health minister could have possibly been part of criminal acts.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize could possibly charged for his role in the Digital Vibes saga, according to the SIU. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The SIU stated that the acts of criminality are what could have caused wasteful and irregular budgets, this is according to News24.

A report by EWN stated that Mkhize may have conflicts of interest in terms of the appointment of the company he allegedly is close with. During a Standing Committee briefing, the SIU stated that it was investigating the PPE corruption case and others.

The SIU also stated that the former minister could have been negligent while approving budgets with regard to the Covid-19 media campaigns and the National Health Insurance. The irregular R150 million contract was awarded to Digital Vibes.

Digital Vibes update: R1 mllion allegedly used to fund Mkhize's son, daughter-in-law's businesses

Previously, Briefly News reported that further probes into the Digital Vibes R150 million illegal contract shows that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's Son Dendani Mkhize and his wife Sthoko Mkhize received approximately R1 million to open up beauty salons.

Daily Maverick's Scorpio reports that Mkhize's daughter-in-law launched her Tammy Taylor Nails franchise at Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg in December 2020.

The franchise's initial start-up costs were at least R650 000, which came from the Department of Health via the Digital Vibes illegal contract. Dedani Mkhize co-owns a new hair business named Gold Ace Cuts and Curls, which received R446 000 from the R150 million deal.

Digital Vibes Scandal: SIU refers Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and son Dedani to NPA for possible charges

Briefly News previously reported that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his son Dedani could possibly face criminal charges for their involvement in the Digital Vibes corruption scandal.

They have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Special Investigating Unit and could face charges of corruption for suspicious payments they allegedly received from the company.

Mkhize is said to have received R6 720 for maintenance at his Bryanston home while his son Dedani is said to have received R3.8 million from Digital Vibes.

