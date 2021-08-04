Probes into the Digital Vibes R150 million saga reveal that the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize's son and daughter-in-law received funding from the company to start businesses

Mkhize's daughter-in-law opened up a nail salon at a Pietermaritzburg mall in December 2020 while his son opened a hair salon months later

Investigations also show that expenses on Dendani's farm in Pietermaritzburg were covered by Digital Vibes

Further probe into the Digital Vibes R150 million illegal contract shows that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's Son Dendani Mkhize and his wife Sthoko Mkhize received approximately R1 million to open up beauty salons.

Health Minister's son Dendani and his wife Sthoko allegedly received approximately R1 million from Digital Vibes to fund their businesses. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Daily Maverick's Scorpio reports that Mkhize's daughter-in-law launched her Tammy Taylor Nails franchise at Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg in December 2020.

The franchise's initial start-up costs were at least R650 000, which came from the Department of Health via the Digital Vibes illegal contract.

Dedani Mkhize co-owns a new hair business named Gold Ace Cuts and Curls, which received R446 000 from the R150 million deal. The business is situated at a shopping centre close to his wife's Tammy Taylor Nail Salon according to the Daily Maverick.

Some of the monies from the Digital Vibes contract were tracked to one of Dendani's companies and were used to finance bills for his farm in Pietermaritzburg.

News24 reports Digital Vibes accounts have been frozen after the Special Investigating Unit managed to obtain an order to freeze R22 million associated with the company's accounts.

An initial probe into the Department of Health and Digital vibes revealed that two very irregular and illegal transactions had taken place.

