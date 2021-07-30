Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his son Dedani could face corruption charges after they were referred to National Prosecuting Authority

The Special Investigating Unit found that Mkhize and his son unduly received payments from the corrupt company Digital Vibes

The SIU has been granted an order to freeze the accounts of Digital Vibes in an effort to retrieve the R150 million that was unlawfully awarded to the company

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his son Dedani could possibly face criminal charges for their involvement in the Digital Vibes corruption scandal. They have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Special Investigating Unit and could face charges of corruption for suspicious payments they allegedly received from the company.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his son, Dedani have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible charges of corruption. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Mkhize is said to have received R6 720 for maintenance at his Bryanston home while his son Dedani is said to have received R3.8 million from Digital Vibes.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has filed court papers with the Special Tribunal on Thursday where they stated that they had every intention to retrieve the R150 million that was erroneously awarded to Digital Vibes, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mkhize and his son are among the 20 people to whom Digital Vibes paid R90 million of the R150 million it earned from the unlawful tender contract from the Department of Health.

The investigations indicated that there is no reasonable proof why the mentioned people received money from Digital Vibes because they were unable to offer invoices and supporting papers.

According to eNCA, the Special Tribunal granted an order to freeze approximately R22 million being held in a number of accounts linked to Digital Vibes last month.

The SIU has stated that the Department of Health received no value for money for the services conducted by Digital vibes because more than 60% of the money the company received for the contract was paid to people and companies who didn't conduct any work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa asks for patience in Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's Digital Vibes saga

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged the public to bear with him as he assesses the Special Investigating Unit report concerning Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Digital Vibes.

Ramaphosa placed Mkhize on special leave amid allegations that he was part of corrupt tender practices and personally benefited from the Digital Vibes contract.

Ramaphosa addressed the issues after journalists raised questions at a Tembisa coronavirus vaccination site in Johannesburg on Thursday morning, according to SABC News.

According to IOL, Ramaphosa is currently in position of the SIU's report into the investigation of the R150 million Digital Vibes contract, however, the president is yet to share the details of the findings.

“I’ve received the SIU report but there is still some finalisation of certain aspects which we are going to get," said Ramaphosa.

He added that he still needed time to assess the report and would get back to the public after he had so.

"So I am looking at it, and I’m studying it (the SIU report). So allow me the time and the space to look at that," said Ramaphosa.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za