President Cyril Ramaphosa would like the allowance of time to assess the report into the investigation of Digital Vibes

Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday that he was in possession of the Special Investigating Unit's report into Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

Mkhize has been accused of personally benefiting from the R150 million Digital Vibes contract which was proven to have been irregular

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

TEMBISA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged the public to bear with him as he assesses the Special Investigating Unit report concerning Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Digital Vibes.

Ramaphosa placed Mkhize on special leave amid allegations that he was part of corrupt tender practices and personally benefited from the Digital Vibes contract.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has received the SIU report in the R150 million Digital Vibes and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize report. Images: Rodger Bosch & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa addressed the issues after journalists raised questions at a Tembisa coronavirus vaccination site in Johannesburg on Thursday morning according to SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to IOL, Ramaphosa is currently in position of the SIU's report into the investigation of the R150 million Digital Vibes contract, however, the president is yet to share the details of the findings.

“I’ve received the SIU report but there is still some finalisation of certain aspects which we are going to get," said Ramaphosa.

He added that he still needed time to assess the report and would get back to the public after he had so.

"So I am looking at it, and I’m studying it (the SIU report). So allow me the time and the space to look at that," said Ramaphosa.

In addition to tender irregularities, Digital Vibes is accused of raising fees and performing work that could have been done by the department of health itself.

SIU investigations directly implicate Dr Zweli Mkhize in Digital Vibes appointment

Briefly News previously reported that a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into the R150 million Digital Vibes contract shows that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize allegedly pressured officials within the ministry to contract the company tied to his close associates. Sunday Times broke the news on Sunday.

According to News24, the Minister of Health, who is now on special leave, will be interviewed by the SIU in regards to his involvement in the Digital Vibes scandal this week.

In 2019, the Department of Health initially hired Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign, and this is when Mkhize allegedly pressured officials to choose Digital Vibes for the R150 million communications contract.

According to IOL, it has been alleged that after receiving payment from the department for the tender deal, Digital Vibes funded an electrical installation project at Mkhize's residence in Johannesburg and purchased a vehicle for Mkhize's son, Dedani.

Mkhize admitted that the R150 million deal was irregular before taking special leave. He maintained that he had received no personal gain from the contract and that he did not declare a conflict of interest because he did not feel there was one.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za