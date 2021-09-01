Kelly Khumalo and Thabo Tipped to Be Dating, Mzansi Detectives Investigate

South Africans have a knack of being able to find out the deepest of secrets from a random set of clues on social media

An eagle-eyed social media user recently spotted a potential new power couple in Kelly Khumalo and Black Motions's Thabo 'Smol' after piecing some glues together

Other Mzansi social media users were also in agreement that something was definitely going on between the two celebrities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi social media users have been known to be quite the sleuths when it comes to other people’s business. An eagle-eyed social media user called @Teffujoy, recently put together some clues that have alluded to Kelly Khumalo and Black Motion’s Thabo dating, or at least hooking up.

Kelly Khumalo is rumoured to be in a relationship with Thabo from Black Motion. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

In a series of pictures, Kelly Khumalo and Thabo were spotted in Bloemfontein at around the same time, added to that, Kelly Khumalo was spotted wearing socks that looked exactly like Thabo’s.

The collage of pictures was enough for many to draw the conclusion that Thabo has struck another celeb hook up off his growing list.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi reacts to rumours of Kelly Khumalo dating Thabo Smol

@venisonvenus said:

“This guy is busy.”

@thatarklady1 said:

“I just love how tweeps connect the dots real quick.”

@bosyannete said:

“I was gonna say you’re reaching but I then read Kelly’s caption.”

@macphoniq said:

“Mara Thabo is a hard worker neh.”

@maluatigwatie said:

“I think the Hawks can learn a thing or two from Twitter investigators.”

Thabo Mabogwane responds to Zodwa Wabantu claims

Briefly News previously reported that Thabo Mabogwane broke his silence over claims made by Zodwa Wabantu that the two of them had gotten intimate. Zodwa dropped the bombshell on Lasizwe's YouTube Channel while appearing on an episode of DrinkOrTellTheTruth.

Mabogwane said that he didn't care what people said about him or judged him but asked people to respect the mother of his child, Rakgadi Sedy Koetle.

"My side of the story, okay before anything you guys need to respect the mother of my child."

Thabiso_mogane: "Handled it like a Boss."

thembisa01: " Would have done the same. She’s hot and you look like you enjoyed. Good for you Tbose. You don't owe anybody explanation Mei bra o jele so what eeeh gaoseke Joe tswa daar sa fella daar nxa."

Source: Briefly.co.za