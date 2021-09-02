Anele Mdoda Wraps Up Women’s Month with Powerful Statement: Struggle Never Ends

Anele Mdoda understands that Women’s Month has come to an end, however, she does not want people to forget it

Taking to social media with some words of wisdom, Anele reminded people that the fight for women’s rights is an ongoing struggle

Fans were blown away by Anele’s truth bomb of a post and took to the comment section to show their support

South African radio presenter Anele Mdoda took time to remind peeps that while Women’s Month is officially over, that does not mean women lose their rights.

Anele Mdoda has reminded SA that even though Women’s Month has ended, we shouldn’t forget the daily plight of women fighting for their human rights. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Being an advocate for women’s rights, Anele took to social media to remind people that the worrisome issue of gender-based violence needs ongoing support, not just during the month of August.

Anele gave her last Women’s Month talk at the University of Pretoria and made it known that people need to actively advocate for women’s rights all year round.

Anele posted:

“That’s a wrap on Women’s Month but not a wrap on the fact that women’s issues are human rights issues.”

Seeing Anele’s post, many felt it deep in their souls. Agreeing with what Anele had to say, fans took to the comment section to show their support. The only way we are going to combat this issue of women’s rights being infringed is if we stand together.

@Mantoa65484234 commented in support of Anele’s statement:

“Gorgeous is your name, you inspired me the first day I saw you in Graaf Reinet, keep on doing the good work and don’t forget that followed and love you ka LESOTHO.”

@AladiaM agreed with Anele:

“Absolutely, we need to make every day count towards saving each other, empowering each other and just being there.”

@SoCalledMary is living for Anele’s vibe:

@Semole340 pledged support:

