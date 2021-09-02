“Secret Mask”: SA in Stitches as They React to a Man’s Funny Face Mask 'Socks'

Making a plan is what South Africans are known for and that is evident as one man decided to convert face masks into socks

The man’s picture is going viral on social media after deciding to use his face masks as secret socks and the photo was shared by Ayanda Ngcobo

The social media account holder alleges that people of Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal are known for such stunts and there are funny reactions coming up

A face mask seems to have a number of purposes for one man who is based in South Africa. The man’s funny story is being displayed on the internet after using his face masks as socks.

According to Ayanda Ngcobo, she says this can only happen in Umlazi, one of the townships outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. The beautiful woman took this hilarious piece to her Twitter page and it is seriously attracting funny reactions.

The guy might be struggling to buy socks but what is startling is that he is wearing formal shoes and formal trousers, suggesting he could afford a pair of socks. Mzansi is left in stitches and Briefly News looks at this story. A lady wrote on her wall:

"Kodwa emlazi akukho ongeke ukubone hahaha.”

One guy's picture is going viral on social media wearing face masks as socks.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MogaleMo07 said:

“Never a dull moment mo Mzansi.”

@AubreyMagezi said:

“Impela kumbe kuna new research.”

@KingMnembe said:

“Yazi bayasiphoxa kodwa abantu besilisa sometimes. Hahaha yini manje le sekune covid etholakala ngezithende.”

@MthokohMdlalose said:

“Ay ay, we don't do that.”

@Bianca_Mapholob said:

“He's recycling.”

@E_Moloto said:

“The guy is scared of corona yoh, hayi hayi.”

@Makapoky said:

“I hope someone has a really good explanation for this because...”

@SiyaMtitshana said:

“Secret mask.”

Source: Briefly.co.za